SmokeSlam, The World's Ultimate BBQ Showdown, Opens Team Registration and Welcomes 7-Time World BBQ Champion Melissa Cookston as SmokeSlam 'Allstar' Spokesperson

Second Annual SmokeSlam Festival Returns to Tom Lee Park May 15-17, 2025

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mempho Presents, the organizers of SmokeSlam, today announced team registration for 'The World's Ultimate BBQ Showdown' is now open. The three-day event will take place from May 15-17, 2025, at Tom Lee Park and is expected to reach capacity. Due to overwhelming demand last year, SmokeSlam has increased the number of teams accepted. Additionally, SmokeSlam organizers are excited to announce the participation of BBQ Hall of Famer and World Champion Melissa Cookston as 'SmokeSlam Allstar' for the event. In addition to her role as official spokesperson, Cookston will also be returning with her organization, the World Junior BBQ League (WJBL). The WJBL is a nonprofit dedicated to empowering teenagers through the world of competition barbecue, and teams will be competing for $25,000 in prize money.

SmokeSlam Festival Melissa Cookston

"I've been privileged to experience the incredible world of competition BBQ for over 20 years, and I'm thrilled to partner with SmokeSlam to share that passion with others," said Melissa Cookston. "SmokeSlam is more than just a competition—it's a celebration of barbecue culture, bringing together pitmasters, fans, and food lovers alike. I look forward to representing SmokeSlam and shining a spotlight on everything the event has to offer, from the hard work of the World Junior BBQ League competitors to the delicious food served at the Live Fire Extravaganza, the incredible music acts, and so much more."

In its second year, the event will continue the tradition of carrying the largest purse in BBQ history of over $250,000. SmokeSlam will also continue to be an MBN-sanctioned event where teams can compete in all three major categories, Whole Hog, Ribs, and Pulled Pork, with prizes awarded across ten places per category. Seven ancillary categories of Dessert, Bacon, Duck, Poultry, Beef, Seafood, and Wings will also remain and are sanctioned by WFC. Category winners are also eligible for a 'Golden Ticket' to compete in the World Food Championship in the Fall. This year, festival organizers are excited to introduce four new categories: Best Cocktail, Best Team Booth, Best Team T-shirt, and Best Dry Rub.

Back by popular demand will be an expanded Live Fire Extravaganza where attendees can watch famed pitmasters cook over open flames, participate in cooking demonstrations, and meet some of BBQs winningest teams, while sampling hot-off-the-bbq meats, seafood and vegetables.

"Reflecting on the success of our inaugural SmokeSlam competition and festival on the river, we're thrilled by the incredible turnout, the spirit of camaraderie, and the unforgettable flavors that filled the air. As we look toward year two, we're excited to expand the event, bringing even more talent, teams, visitors, and memories to the heart of Memphis," said Jeff Bransford of Mempho Presents. "SmokeSlam has quickly become a beloved tradition, and we can't wait to build on its success with even bigger and bolder flavors in the years to come!"

Visitors will notice changes to the festival layout, but similar to last year, there will be live music, a carnival with a Ferris wheel, games, and a new and improved Market Bazaar, in partnership with local businesses, chefs, pitmasters, and more where fans will be able to buy merchandise and other goods like rubs and sauces. Each night will end with a fireworks show over the river.

Team application registration is open now through February 19th. For more information or to sign up visit the new SmokeSlam website: www.SmokeSlam.com.

About SmokeSlam

SmokeSlam is an annual BBQ festival at Tom Lee Park in Memphis, TN, organized by Mempho Presents, a group with deep roots in Memphis, music, and barbecue culture. Teams from around the world compete at SmokeSlam for the largest purse in pork BBQ competition history. For more information visit www.SmokeSlam.com.

About Mempho Presents

Proudly independent, Mempho Presents curates world-class music festivals and cultural events that draw on the rich legacy of Memphis to inspire immersive and authentic fan experiences, connecting people through the universal language of music, performance, and culture to create lasting memories. Mempho Presents is a division of Forward Momentum. For more information, visit https://memphopresents.com

