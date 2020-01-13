Smokey Bones Debuts New Menu Items

AVENTURA, Fla., Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To kick off 2020, Smokey Bones Fire & Grill is introducing new menu items beginning Jan. 13 at all 61 restaurant locations. Guests can now enjoy new appetizer selections of Burnt Ends, Bologna, Brisket or Pork Sliders, and house-made BBQ chips. Tenderloin Medallions have been added as an entrée and a Skillet Chocolate Chip Cookie rounds out the dessert menu.

New Burnt Ends : Burnt ends are flavorful pieces of meat cut from the "point" half of a smoked brisket. Burnt Ends are quintessential barbeque, using a secret in-house blend of rubs created by Smokey Bones Pitmaster Chef Howard Kleinberg.

New Smoked Bologna Sliders : House smoked thick cut bologna slathered with Carolina barbeque and served on a slider bun with coleslaw and a pickle. Also available: House Smoked Brisket Sliders and House Smoked Pulled Pork Sliders.

New Tenderloin Medallions : Twin 4oz Tenderloin Medallions, grilled to order and served with red wine sauce and a choice of two regular homestyle sides.

New Housemade BBQ Chips : A ¾ pound serving of house-made chips seasoned with Smokey Bones' signature barbeque seasoning and served with a trio of dipping sauces (chunky blue cheese, barbeque, and chipotle ranch).

"This year will be an exciting one for Smokey Bones as we overhaul our menu to return to our core of Best American BBQ and Fire Grilled Steaks," said James O'Reilly, CEO of Smokey Bones. "At Smokey Bones we are Meat Masters; the overhaul of our menu is central to the refocusing of our brand for accelerated growth."

The new menu items are part of the brand's revitalization and are included in the phase one menu overhaul. Other menu items will be added during phase two later this year. They were created by Chief Food & Beverage Innovation Chef Peter Farrand, who was previously at Shula's Steakhouse for 10 years, and Corporate Chef Howard Kleinberg, a veteran barbeque restauranteur and celebrity chef.

Other Smokey Bones menu items include a selection of premium meats smoked in-house daily as well as fire-grilled burgers, steaks and salmon. Guests can choose from Smokey Bones' famous barbeque ribs, hand-pulled pork, beef brisket, slow-smoked sausage, barbeque chicken, or sliced turkey. A variety of sides are also available, like the barbeque baked beans, creamy cole slaw or fire-roasted corn. Rounding out the menu is a choice of beer, wine, hand-crafted cocktails and desserts.

About Smokey Bones Fire & Grill

Smokey Bones Fire & Grill is a full-service restaurant delivering good food, good drinks and good times in 61 locations across 16 states. Smokey Bones serves brunch, lunch and dinner and has a full-bar featuring more than 40 bourbons and whiskeys, 40+ beers and signature, hand-crafted cocktails. The award winning great American Barbeque is slow-smoked, fire-grilled and available for dine-in, pick-up, online ordering or catering delivery. Smokey Bones, Inc. is an affiliate of Boca Raton, Fla.-based Sun Capital Partners, whose portfolio of restaurants also includes Boston Market, Friendly's, Johnny Rockets, Bar Louie, and other restaurant brands. For additional information on Smokey Bones Bar & Fire Grill and a list of all locations nationwide, please visit www.SmokeyBones.com.

