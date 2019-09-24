Smokey Bones Has Big Development Plans

AVENTURA, Fla., Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Smokey Bones, under the leadership of new CEO, James O'Reilly, has retained the services of world-renowned consulting group, The Concept Gurus to assist with its strategy to elevate the Smokey Bones guest experience and re-invigorate the menu.

"This is a very exciting time for this brand- Smokey Bones- which has been 'lying in wait' for years now and is poised to breakout and become a formidable leader in the casual dining segment," said O'Reilly

"Doug Zeif was the originator of the Smokey Bones menu almost exactly 20 years ago and as the concept has changed over the years, it must return to and revitalize its original core of awesome American barbecue combined with additional menu components that appeal to a wide demographic of guests."

After departing The Cheesecake Factory after almost a dozen years as one of its seminal executives, Zeif was a consultant for Darden Restaurants and spearheaded the development of the Smokey Bones brand.

The original Smokey Bones menu was conceived as a result of Zeif's travels across the US to the best barbeque spots in the nation. The result of his work and travels was the core of the Smokey Bones menu, which he has returned to revitalize again, 20 years later.

"I am so excited about this, and for many reasons," Zeif said. "I have always had a special place in my heart for Smokey Bones and feel like it's a homecoming of sorts. We are deep into the ideation process at the moment and have recently moved into the test kitchen to begin development."

Smokey Bones has 62 restaurants located in 5 states and is known for excellent barbecue, appetizers, burgers, sandwiches, and main-plate dishes.

The Concept Gurus is considered to be one of the world's most prolific restaurant, bar, and lounge consultants. Zeif and his team of Morgen Jacobson, Darlene Marcello, barbecue expert Richard Moore, and mixologist Peter Vestinos have executed product and menu development projects for multi-national companies all over The Americas, Europe, China, and Australia.

