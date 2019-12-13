Smokey Bones Offers Guests Uber Ride Voucher

AVENTURA, Fla., Dec. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Smokey Bones Fire & Grill has partnered with Uber to offer restaurant guests a $10 voucher to use to or from Smokey Bones. From now until January 5, any guest can go to this link: https://ubr.to/2LK9xKl and redeem a voucher up to $10 for their visit to or from Smokey Bones' restaurants nation-wide.

Smokey Bones wants to ensure all their guests and their friends and family stay safe this holiday season and for New Year's celebrations. Currently, Smokey Bones is offering a number of holiday specials and cocktails such as their Maple Bourbon Eggnog, White Out Sangria and a selection of more than 40 beers. Smokey Bones has the Happiest of Hours every day from 3-6pm and Late Night from 10pm-close including awesome food selections such as a $5 Pork Sammy and a $6 ½ pound cheeseburger. Smokey Bones is proud to serve its full menu until 1 or 2 am everywhere except some units on Sundays.

"Using Uber to travel to and from Smokey Bones is a safe and easy way to celebrate the holidays with friends and family worry-free," said James O'Reilly, CEO of Smokey Bones. "The $10 credit is a small gift to thank guests for joining us for food, drinks and fun during the busy holiday season and New Year's Eve celebrations."

The Smokey Bones menu includes a selection of premium meats smoked in-house daily as well as fire-grilled burgers, steaks and salmon. Guests can choose from Smokey Bones' famous barbecue ribs, hand-pulled pork, beef brisket, slow-smoked spiced sausage, barbecue chicken, or sliced turkey. A variety of sides are also available, like the barbecue baked beans, creamy cole slaw or fire-roasted corn. Rounding out the menu is a choice of beer, wine, hand-crafted cocktails and desserts.

Smokey Bones Fire & Grill is a full-service restaurant delivering good food, good drinks and good times in 61 locations across 16 states. Smokey Bones serves lunch and dinner and has a full-bar featuring more than 40 bourbons and whiskeys, 40+ beers and signature, hand-crafted cocktails. Its award winning slow-smoked and fire grilled favorites are available for dine-in, pick-up, online ordering and catering delivery. Smokey Bones, Inc. is an affiliate of Boca Raton, Fla.-based Sun Capital Partners, whose portfolio of restaurants also includes Boston Market, Friendly's, Johnny Rockets, Bar Louie, and other restaurant brands. For additional information on Smokey Bones Bar & Fire Grill and a list of all locations nationwide, please visit www.SmokeyBones.com. Photos: HERE

