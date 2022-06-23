Smokey Bones Teams Up with Big Green Egg for Summer Grilling EGG'cellence

Sweepstakes with prizes that celebrate the season

PLANTATION, Fla., June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Summer has officially started, and the 'Masters of Meat,' Smokey Bones , is teaming up with grill masters Big Green Egg for a sizzling summer sweepstakes. The Smokey Bones' Summer Grilling EGG'cellence with Big Green Egg promotion features a grand prize of a large Big Green Egg grill with a Smokey Bones Grilling Kit and "EGGin': David Rose Cooks on the Big Green Egg" book. They will also be delivering a second and third place prize.

"We are thrilled to partner with Big Green Egg to present this egg'citing giveaway," said Cole Robillard , Chief Marketing Officer for Smokey Bones. "Summer is synonymous with grilling and Big Green Egg brings a high standard to this beloved cooking process. We are delighted to add more fun to the season with these great prizes that feature some of the best of our two brands."

To enter the Smokey Bones' Summer Grilling EGG'cellence with Big Green Egg sweepstakes, participants will need to enter online at https://smokeybonesgiveaway.com. The sweepstakes runs from June 22, 2022 to August 1, 2022.Entrants must be at least 18 years of age and residents of one of the 16 states in which Smokey Bones operates.

Grand Prize: Large Big Green Egg grill with Smokey Bones Grilling Kit + "EGGin': David Rose Cooks on the Big Green Egg" book

on the Big Green Egg" book Second Prize: Smokey Bones Meal-a-Month (one order/meal worth $100 each month)

each month) Third Prize: One catered SB BBQ meal for 10 ppl + a Mini Max Big Green Egg grill

In addition to the larger sweepstakes, Smokey Bones has launched an instant Flip & Win Game, where participants have the opportunity to win great instant prizes such as Smokey Bones gift cards, discounts off their next meal or free items with purchase. Both the sweepstakes and instant win game can be entered once per day per email address.

The winners of the Smokey Bones' Summer Grilling EGG'cellence with Big Green Egg will be announced on August 9, 2022. To review official rules, please visit smokeybonesgiveaway.com.

For more information about Smokey Bones, including their menu and locations, visit Smokeybones.com.

About Smokey Bones

The Masters of Meat Smokey Bones is a full-service restaurant delivering great barbecue, award winning ribs, perfectly seared steaks and memorable moments in 62 locations across 16 states. Smokey Bones serves lunch, dinner, and late night, and has a full bar featuring a variety of bourbons and whiskeys, a selection of domestic, import and local craft beers, and several signature, handcrafted cocktails. We offer a variety of meats that are slow-smoked, fire-grilled, and available for dine-in, pick-up, online ordering, catering, and delivery. Smokey Bones offers a 10 % discount to active duty and veterans with ID. Smokey Bones is an affiliate of Boca Raton, FL based Sun Capital Partners. For additional information and a list of locations nationwide, please visit www.SmokeyBones.com . Smokey Bones, Meat is What We Do!

About Big Green Egg

Big Green Egg is the world's leading manufacturer of the premier outdoor cooking system, unmatched for its versatility and culinary results – and is a purpose-driven company, using its profits to improve the lives of at-need children around the world. With seven distinct sizes sold in more than 50 countries, the Big Green Egg is ideally suited for the casual backyard griller and culinary aficionado alike and has become the top choice of leading grillers and chefs around the world. There is only one, original Big Green Egg – The Ultimate Cooking Experience!® www.BigGreenEgg.com

