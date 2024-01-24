Smokey Mo's BBQ Continues Company Growth With New App and Loyalty Program

Fast-Growing Texas Barbecue Brand Continues Expansion With New App, Loyalty Program, Location Growth, and More Initiatives

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fast-growing barbecue brand Smokey Mo's BBQ continues its expansion with a new app and loyalty program launched this fall, expanded catering options, new marketplace partnerships, and is looking forward to increasing its store count in Central Texas in the coming year.

Loyalty

Smokey Mo's BBQ Rewards and the new Smokey Mo's BBQ app, developed with Punchh, with consultant services provided by Restaurant Loyalty Specialists, enable rewards members to earn points on every order towards free barbecue, allowing guests to connect with the brand in an immediately rewarding way.

"Our loyal customers have been key to our success for the last 23 years, and we're looking forward to rewarding that loyalty with free barbecue and offers members will love," said Craig Haley, President of Smokey Mo's BBQ. "We believe that our loyalty program creates a lot of value for our corporate-owned stores and our franchisees. Launching our own app and loyalty program allows us to continue to lead the Texas barbecue category in direct-to-guest communication and delivery methods."

During Smokey Mo's BBQ Rewards launch, new members will enjoy a welcome offer of $5 off purchases of $25 or more (available for a limited time).

The Smokey Mo's BBQ loyalty program also provides the following benefits to members:

Earn 1 point with every dollar purchased ( $1 = 1 point). At 100 points, members automatically earn $5 in rewards to redeem for any order.

= 1 point).

Members Celebrate their Birthday with a $5 Two-meat Plate ( $11.99 off!)

Two-meat Plate ( off!) Member-exclusive offers, including free items.

Grand Opening offers for new locations and surprises throughout the year.

"Restaurant Loyalty Specialists helped design the new Smokey Mo's Rewards program to maximize the benefit for both Smokey Mo's operators and guests. It represents a careful balance of check and visit-building incentives supporting the brand financials and personalized communication with the guests improving their day-to-day experience." Olga Lopategui, Founder and Principal Consultant Restaurant Loyalty Specialists.

App

The new Smokey Mo's app provides easy access to Smokey Mo's locations and allows rewards members to save their favorite orders and place one-click re-orders. The app features Smokey Mo's full menu and gives members easy access to their membership points and offers.

The Smokey Mo's BBQ app is available in the Apple Store and on Google Play. To learn more about Smokey Mo's Rewards Program, visit https://smokeymosbbq.com/rewards/ .

Smokey Mo's TX BBQ Expansion

The new Smokey Mo's BBQ app and loyalty program is just the latest initiative in its continued growth plan.

In 2023, Smokey Mo's TX BBQ has continued to build a strong foundation for growth: increasing its catering offerings with an expanded menu including boxed meal and baked potato bar offerings; growing third-party delivery with new partners, including Austin-based Lunchdrop, and introducing technology to streamline its phone order process using Switchboard by Olo. The company was also recognized as one of San Antonio's Top Workplaces for 2023.

Looking to 2024, Smokey Mo's will grow its store count with its new design concept restaurants. The brand will expand with three new franchise locations, has one in-development corporate location opening in Hutto, TX, and also has plans to add at least two more corporate locations to increase its presence in Central Texas, with 30 additional locations slated to open in the coming years.

Through its new app and expanded digital marketing, Smokey Mo's TX BBQ will continue to grow customer engagement and increase multichannel adoption. Finally, Smokey Mo's will continue the expansion of its catering business through menu innovation, partnerships, and increased marketing and advertising. The brand is also looking to fuel growth with new franchise partners to add to its current list of franchisors.

"We're excited about our plans to increase our customer engagement, grow our store count, and utilize our expanded customer data to provide best-in-class menu and service options in 2024, and we are especially proud to celebrate our incredible culture after being recognized as one of only two restaurants in our category by San Antonio's 2023 Top Workplaces award," says Leslie Smith, Vice President of Marketing.

To learn more about Smokey Mo's TX BBQ franchise opportunities, visit smokeymosbbq.com/franchising/

About Smokey Mo's BBQ

Based in Austin, TX since 2000, Smokey Mo's BBQ serves the best neighborhood BBQ in Texas. Now with 18 locations in the Austin, San Antonio, and Houston, Texas areas, Smokey Mo's BBQ master pitmasters still smoke classic Texas barbecue in-house every day and serve it fast and friendly with a modern ordering platform, speedy delivery options, and robust catering offerings for events of all sizes. Committed to supporting local organizations, Smokey Mo's is proud to regularly support local high schools, charitable organizations and houses of worship.

Smokey Mo's BBQ is open to expanding with franchise partners. For more information about becoming a franchisee or how to become one, visit smokeymosbbq.com .

SOURCE Smokey Mo's TX BBQ