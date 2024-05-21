SMOKEY MO'S BBQ CONTINUES TEXAS EXPANSION WITH ANNOUNCEMENT OF NEW LOCATION IN TEMPLE

The family-friendly Central Texas barbecue chain continues its expansion with a new location in Temple, Texas

AUSTIN, Texas, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Smokey Mo's TX BBQ, the best neighborhood BBQ in Texas, announces the execution of two leases for continued growth in Central Texas. A Smokey Mo's TX BBQ location in Temple, Texas is expected to open in the fall of 2024 at 6768 West Adams Avenue in Temple, Texas, and the brand will also open in Harker Heights at 529 Knight's Way, Harker Heights, Texas 76548 in late 2024.

"We are excited to introduce Smokey Mo's, the best neighborhood BBQ in Texas, to our new neighbors in Temple and Harker Heights," said Craig Haley, president of Smokey Mo's BBQ. "Our team at Smokey Mo's BBQ has a passion for community, and we are looking forward to meeting our neighbors and bringing our classic BBQ served fast and friendly to Temple and Harker Heights."

The brand's 19th location opened last month in Hutto, Texas. Smokey Mo's TX BBQ will continue its expansion with a new location in San Antonio at 6010 UTSA Boulevard, San Antonio, Texas 78249 this summer (the second location owned and operated by franchise partners, the Salvidar Brothers) following a total planned store count of 22 by the end of 2024.

To find your local Smokey Mo's BBQ or order online, visit https://smokeymosbbq.com.

About Smokey Mo's BBQ

Based in Austin, Texas since 2000, Smokey Mo's BBQ serves the best neighborhood BBQ in Texas. Now with 19 locations in the Austin, San Antonio, and Houston, Texas areas, Smokey Mo's BBQ master pitmasters still smoke classic Texas barbecue in-house every day and serve it fast and friendly with a modern ordering platform, speedy delivery options, and robust catering offerings for events of all sizes. Committed to supporting local organizations, Smokey Mo's is proud to regularly support local high schools, charitable organizations and houses of worship.

Smokey Mo's BBQ is open to expanding with franchise partners. For more information about becoming a franchisee or how to become one, visit smokeymosbbq.com.

SOURCE Smokey Mo's TX BBQ