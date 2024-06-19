Smokey Point Behavioral Hospital Expands Services and Capacity

Hospital extending capacity to 145 psychiatric beds

MARYSVILLE, Wash., June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Smokey Point Behavioral Hospital announced the addition of 30 new beds, which will allow for an expansion of substance abuse programs, including detoxification and dual diagnosis, and adolescent services.

Opened in 2017, Smokey Point Behavioral Hospital is the only freestanding psychiatric hospital north of Seattle. "We are excited to announce the expansion of substance abuse and adolescent services to meet the growing need," says Austin Martin, CEO of Smokey Point Behavioral Hospital. "Smokey Point Behavioral Hospital has served the community for over seven years by providing a full continuum of specialized services to all patients, regardless of ability to pay."

Smokey Point Behavioral Hospital constructed a new wing to its state-of-the art hospital. The hospital's programs include dual diagnosis, detoxification, adolescent, women's and adult programs. Smokey Point Behavioral Hospital is also expanding outpatient services to strengthen the continuum of care with intensive outpatient programs for adolescents and adults struggling with mental health and substance use disorder.

Smokey Point Behavioral Hospital offers assessments free of charge and individuals can be admitted directly into the programs or referred. Information is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at 844-202-5555.

About Smokey Point Behavioral Hospital

Smokey Point Behavioral Hospital's mission is to provide outstanding care and unparalleled service. The 145-bed behavioral hospital provides a full continuum of specialized, evidence-based behavioral health and substance use disorder treatment. For more information, please visit www.smokeypointbehavioralhospital.com.

