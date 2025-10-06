Smokeye Hill Whiskey Introduces First-Ever Rye Whiskey Crafted with Heirloom Blue Corn to Market

Bold New Rye Expression Marks the Award-Winning Brand's First Venture Beyond Bourbon, Honoring its Southwestern Legacy and Small Batch Craft

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Oct. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Smokeye Hill Whiskey, the award-winning premium bourbon inspired by the spirit of the American Southwest, breaks new ground with its first rye whiskey. The Smokeye Hill Barrel Proof Rye Whiskey will be available for purchase in October 2025 and will be the first rye whiskey crafted with blue corn in the market. The limited-edition release, with fewer than 1,400 cases produced, stays true to Smokeye Hill's small-batch craft origins and innovative mentality.

Smokeye Hill Barrel Proof Rye Whiskey (Credit: Andrea D'Agosto)

Smokeye Hill Barrel Proof Rye Whiskey is crafted from a proprietary four-grain mashbill of rye, heirloom blue corn, yellow corn, and malted barley. Distilled in Lawrenceburg, Indiana, then barreled and matured in Colorado Springs at 6,100 ft in 30-gallon American white oak casks charred to Nos. 2, 3, and 4 for added depth, complexity, and character.

Colorado's fluctuating climate naturally accelerates the aging process, as the barrels expand and contract with hot summers and cold winters, unlocking layers of depth and character, revealing richer notes, including:

Nose : butterscotch, honey, warm spice, and dried fig

: butterscotch, honey, warm spice, and dried fig Palate : full-bodied with caramel, cinnamon baking spice, dried apricot, sweet vanilla, toasted oak, and a touch of pepper

: full-bodied with caramel, cinnamon baking spice, dried apricot, sweet vanilla, toasted oak, and a touch of pepper Finish: long and oily, with honeyed oak, warming spice, and black tea

"Our Barrel Proof Rye spends five years aging to develop depth and complexity, before a percentage of our flagship bourbon is blended in, ensuring that the signature Smokeye Hill profile shines through," says Smokeye Hill Founder Blake Johns. "This rye, like our bourbons, is about creating something fresh and distinct, while honoring the craftsmanship and character of Smokeye Hill's Southwestern heritage."

Smokeye Hill's identity is deeply rooted in Arizona, where heirloom blue corn has long been a beloved staple in everyday cooking and remains a through line across all Smokeye Hill's products – a nod to the traditions that shaped its identity from the start. The name itself comes from a hill on the Johns family ranch, where moonshine was once made during prohibition. Local officers with ties to the land would tie bells to the cattle as a warning sign for upcoming raids, an origin that inspired the bottle's unique bell shape.

The final proof of the Smokeye Hill Barrel Proof Rye will vary slightly by batch, ranging from 131.2 to 131.7. It will be available for a suggested retail price of $89.99 in select stores across Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, Nevada, Washington and Texas, with nationwide online availability through Seelbachs, Spirits Network, and Keg N Bottle.

Smokeye Hill's award-winning craftsmanship has already earned national recognition: its Barrel Proof Bourbon was named the 2024 ASCOT Bourbon of the Year and Best Small Batch Bourbon of the Year, and also took home a Double Gold Medal Winner at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition 2024.

For more information on Smokeye Hill and its full product selection, visit www.smokeyehill.com or follow the brand on Instagram @SmokeyeHill.

ABOUT SMOKEYE HILL:

Smokeye Hill Whiskey is an award-winning bourbon that embodies the unrelenting spirit of the American Southwest. Crafted by the family-owned Hazelwood Spirits Company, Smokeye Hill Whiskey is rooted in heritage, evident in the profile that was inspired by Founder Blake Johns' passion for heirloom blue corn, a staple grain in the southwest. Launched in May 2024, Smokeye Hill whiskeys feature a four-grain mash bill of heirloom blue corn, yellow corn, rye, and malted barley, aged in new American white oak 30 and 53-gallon barrels. Distilled with precision and aged to perfection, Smokeye Hill delivers a smooth yet complex profile balancing deep caramel, oak, and spice notes with a refined finish. Smokeye Hill is available in California, Colorado, Arizona, Nevada, Washington, Texas and Georgia markets and nationwide through online retailers. For more information, visit www.smokeyehill.com or follow the brand on social media @SmokeyeHill.

Media Contacts:

Lucky Break PR; [email protected], 323.602.0091

Erika Satler; [email protected]

SOURCE Smokeye Hill