Smoking Accessories Market size to grow by USD 13.51 billion from 2022 to 2027, The increasing number of new product launches is the major trend in the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The smoking accessories market is projected to increase by USD 13.51 billion and the market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4% between 2022 and 2027, according to Technavio. The increasing number of new product launches is a major trend in the market. Many of the world's leading suppliers of smoking accessories are launching a wide range of products, including vaporizers, pipes, cigarette cases, cigarette papers, lighters, and ashtrays. Their goal is to attract a broader consumer base and strengthen their market presence through this new product launch and expansion. The growing number of such launches and expansions by manufacturers across the globe is a key driver for the growth of the market. For example, British American Tobacco launched its first CBD vaping product, VUSE CBD Zone, in January 2021. Similarly, in February 2023, Imperial Brands launched the first brand-new upgrade to its Pulze heating cigarette device. Hence, an increase in the number of product launches is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. View PDF Sample

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Smoking Accessories Market 2023-2027

Market Report Coverage Details Page number 153 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 13518.41 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 3.57 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 45% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany

Market Insights -

Vendors : 15+, Including British American Tobacco Plc, Bull Brand Ltd., Chongz Ltd., Colibri, Curved Papers Inc., DICKSON CONCEPTS INTERNATIONAL LTD, Farman Handicrafts, GRAVITRON LLC, HBI International, House of Puff, Imperial Brands Plc, Jinlin HK Smoking Accessories Co. Ltd., MOONDUST PAPER PVT. LTD., North Eye Technology Pvt. Ltd., Rocky Patel Premium Cigars LLC, Scandinavian Tobacco Group AS, Three Dots Scientific and Handicrafts, Univac Furncrafts Pvt. Ltd., Vorsicht Glas GmbH, and XL Enterprises Ltd., among others

: 15+, Including British American Tobacco Plc, Bull Brand Ltd., Chongz Ltd., Colibri, Curved Papers Inc., DICKSON CONCEPTS INTERNATIONAL LTD, Farman Handicrafts, GRAVITRON LLC, HBI International, House of Puff, Imperial Brands Plc, Jinlin HK Smoking Accessories Co. Ltd., MOONDUST PAPER PVT. LTD., North Eye Technology Pvt. Ltd., Rocky Patel Premium Cigars LLC, Scandinavian Tobacco Group AS, Three Dots Scientific and Handicrafts, Univac Furncrafts Pvt. Ltd., Vorsicht Glas GmbH, and XL Enterprises Ltd., among others Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: type (vaporizer, waterpipes, rolling paper and cigarette tubes, lighters, and others), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America ) To understand more about the market, View PDF sample

The increasing number of organized retail outlets selling smoking accessories

The organized retail market has experienced significant growth with the emergence of store types such as supermarkets, convenience stores, hypermarkets, and specialty stores. These retail stores play an important role in the distribution, making them readily available and accessible to consumers.

Large, organized retailers are the main sellers of smoking accessories, and the market depends heavily on them. In addition, the growing number of organized retail stores selling smoking accessories has led to increased competition among companies. Major global retailers such as Walmart and Target are among the suppliers of smoking accessories in their stores. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period. View PDF sample

Regulatory control compliance is a significant challenge restricting market growth. Find some insights from a sample report!

Analyst Review

The market is undergoing a revolution, driven by shifting consumer preferences, technological advancements, and evolving regulations. Smokers are seeking new and innovative products that offer both style and functionality, prompting manufacturers to explore creative solutions within the realm of tobacco consumption.

In the U.S., the U.S. market is witnessing a surge in demand for products such as flavored tobacco, water pipes, and vaporizers. These accessories offer not only enhanced flavors and experiences but also cater to the growing trend of customization and personalization among smokers.

Portability is a key consideration for modern smokers, leading to the development of compact and travel-friendly smoking accessories. From sleek vaporizers to discreet water pipes, manufacturers are prioritizing portability to meet the needs of on-the-go consumers.

Filtration has also become a focal point in the industry, with water pipes and vaporizers offering advanced filtration systems to deliver smoother and cleaner hits. This emphasis on filtration aligns with the rising interest in healthier alternatives to traditional smoking methods.

The integration of medicinal herbs into smoking accessories is another notable trend, reflecting the growing acceptance of alternative therapies and natural remedies. Smokers are exploring the therapeutic benefits of herbs, driving demand for accessories specifically designed for herbal consumption.

Smoking cafes and bars are emerging as social hubs where enthusiasts can gather to enjoy their favorite tobacco products in a communal setting. This trend underscores the cultural significance of smoking and the demand for designated spaces where smokers can indulge in their passion.

Marketing campaigns play a crucial role in shaping consumer perceptions and driving sales within the market. Manufacturers employ targeted strategies to showcase the unique features and benefits of their products while complying with government regulations regarding tobacco advertising.

Moreover, the market encompasses various segments, including the vaporizer segment, filter and paper tip segment, offline segment, and online segment, each catering to distinct consumer preferences and shopping behaviors.

As government regulations continue to evolve, the market must adapt to ensure compliance while meeting the needs of smokers. Additionally, ongoing research into therapies for nicotine replacement underscores a growing emphasis on harm reduction and public health within the industry. View PDF sample

Related Reports

The e-cigarette and vape market is projected to increase by USD 66.83 billion and the market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 30.41% between 2022 and 2027.

The teeth whitening market is projected to increase by USD 1,166.84 million and the market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.96% between 2022 and 2027.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Landscape

3 Sizing

4 Historic Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Segmentations

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Vendor Landscape

11 Vendor Analysis

12 Appendix

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio