Smoking Cessation & Nicotine De-Addiction Product Market Expected to Reach USD 53.87 Billion by 2030

DUBLIN, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Smoking Cessation & Nicotine De-Addiction Product Market by Product (Drug Therapy, E-Cigarettes, Nicotine Inhalers), Distribution (Drug Store, Hospital Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies) - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Smoking Cessation & Nicotine De-Addiction Product Market size was estimated at USD 25.85 billion in 2022, USD 28.25 billion in 2023, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.61% to reach USD 53.87 billion by 2030.

The detailed market study incorporates an FPNV Positioning Matrix to evaluate the marketplace meticulously, aiding stakeholders in making knowledgeable decisions. By assessing various vendors based on business strategy excellence and product satisfaction, the Matrix delineates their strengths and areas for potential improvement.

Key Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Prevalence of Numerous Diseases due to Smoking Such as Respiratory Disorders and Lung Cancer

Expanding Market Penetration of De-Addiction Products Globally

Favorable Government Initiatives to Promote Anti-Smoking Policy and Raising Awareness of the Health Impact due to Smoking

Restraints

Product Recalls by the Manufacturer and Companies owing to increasing Technical Faults and Stringent Approval Process

Opportunities

Increasing Approvals and Development of New Nicotine Replacement Products

Significant Online Market Presence Coupled with Social and Communal Support for Smoking Cessation Products

Challenges

Side Effects Associated with the Continued Usage of De-Addiction Products Coupled with Rising of Alternatives to Tobacco

The Market Share Analysis addresses the competitive landscape, providing a lens through which companies can understand their standing in terms of revenue and customer reach. Insightful indicators from the Market Share Analysis spotlight the dynamism within the industry, where trends of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation are observed.

Furthermore, the report profiles key players shaping the industry. These detailed Key Company Profiles analyze significant moves and advancements by major vendors such as pharmaceutical giants and innovative product manufacturers who are pivotal in driving the market forward.

Report Scope:

Market Penetration: Furnishing in-depth insights provided by industry leaders.

Furnishing in-depth insights provided by industry leaders. Market Development: Scrutiny of growth avenues in both established and emerging sectors.

Scrutiny of growth avenues in both established and emerging sectors. Market Diversification: Examining recent product launches and the potential of untapped regions.

Examining recent product launches and the potential of untapped regions. Product Development & Innovation: Providing foresight into the future of technology and R&D pursuits.

Addressing pivotal questions, the report aids in assessing market scope, technological evolution, and competitive landscapes. It also discerns which strategies could prove favorable for entrance into the Smoking Cessation & Nicotine De-Addiction Product Market.

As millions globally seek effective means to combat nicotine addiction, the market for cessation and de-addiction products stands on the cusp of substantial growth, underscoring the importance of detailed market intelligence for industry stakeholders.

Market Segmentation & Coverage



This research report categorizes the Smoking Cessation & Nicotine De-Addiction Product Market to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Product

Drug Therapy Chantix (Varenicline) Zyban (Bupropion)

E-Cigarettes

Nicotine Inhalers

Nicotine Replacement Therapies Nicotine Gums Nicotine Lozenges Nicotine Sprays Nicotine Transdermal Patches

Nicotine Sublingual Tablets

Distribution

Drug Store

Hospital Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Companies Profiled

22nd Century Group

Alkalon

Axsome Therapeutics

British American Tobacco

Cipla Ltd.

Ditch Labs

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited

Enorama Pharma

GlaxoSmithKline

Imperial Tobacco Company of India

Itaconix

Japan Tobacco

Johnson & Johnson

JUUL Labs

NJOY

Novartis International

Perrigo Company

Pfizer

Philip Morris International

Pierre Fabre

Rusan Pharma

Samyang Holdings

Sparsha Pharma International

Strides Pharma Science

Takeda Pharmaceutical

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uhxv0a

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets