Smoking Cessation And Nicotine De-Addiction Market size is set to grow by USD 36.98 billion from 2024-2028, rising adoption of online retailing boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction market size is estimated to grow by USD 36.98 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.84% during the forecast period. Rising adoption of online retailing is driving market growth, with a trend towards new marketing initiatives. However, health issues associated with smoking cessation products poses a challenge. Key market players include Alchem International Pvt. Ltd., Alkalon AS, Alvogen Iceland ehf, Axcentria Pharmaceuticals, British American Tobacco Plc, Cambrex Corp., CHEMNOVATIC Sp. Z o.o. Sp. K, Cipla Inc., Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd., Enorama Pharma AB, Imperial Brands Plc, Japan Tobacco Inc., Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Lil Drug Store Products Inc., Perrigo Co. Plc, Pfizer Inc., Philip Morris International Inc., Qnovia, Tvape, and Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc..

Smoking Cessation And Nicotine De-Addiction Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.84% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 36983.3 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 13.32 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 30% Key countries US, Germany, China, Canada, and India Key companies profiled Alchem International Pvt. Ltd., Alkalon AS, Alvogen Iceland ehf, Axcentria Pharmaceuticals, British American Tobacco Plc, Cambrex Corp., CHEMNOVATIC Sp. Z o.o. Sp. K, Cipla Inc., Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd., Enorama Pharma AB, Imperial Brands Plc, Japan Tobacco Inc., Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Lil Drug Store Products Inc., Perrigo Co. Plc, Pfizer Inc., Philip Morris International Inc., Qnovia, Tvape, and Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

Market Driver

Vendors in the smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction market are implementing innovative advertising strategies to attract consumers. Notable examples include JUUL's first television campaign, which showcased adult testimonials from ex-smokers aged 37 to 54 years. The campaign, titled "Taste Test Drive," featured Dale Earnhardt Jr. Discussing his personal smoking struggles and quitting journey. Such initiatives are expected to expand the global market for smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction during the forecast period.

The Nicotine De-Addiction and Smoking Cessation market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing awareness and efforts to reduce the use of tobacco products. Neurotransmitters like Nicotine are the primary drivers of this market. Companies are focusing on developing innovative chronic disease management solutions, such as Chantix and Nicotine Replacement Therapies (NRTs). These solutions aim to help individuals quit smoking by addressing the underlying addiction to Nicotine. Additionally, the use of technology, such as mobile apps and wearable devices, is on the rise in this market. These tools provide personalized support and real-time tracking to help individuals manage their addiction and quit smoking. The market is also witnessing an increase in the use of Cytisinicline, a smoking cessation drug, and various other smoking cessation methods like Hypnosis and Acupuncture. The market is expected to continue growing as more individuals seek to improve their health and quit smoking.

Market Challenges

The smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction market may experience hindrances due to increasing awareness regarding the potential health risks associated with nicotine gums, patches, lozenges, and e-cigarettes. Long-term use of nicotine gums can lead to health issues such as hair loss, skin irritation, elevated blood pressure, irregular heartbeat, insulin resistance, gastrointestinal problems, and nausea. Nicotine patches can cause skin irritation, itching, dizziness, and headache. E-cigarettes contain toxic ingredients like propylene glycol and vegetable glycerin, and produce harmful chemicals such as acetaldehyde, acrolein, and formaldehyde, which can lead to lung and cardiovascular diseases. These health concerns may deter consumers from adopting these products, thereby impacting market growth.

The Smoking Cessation and Nicotine De-Addiction market faces several challenges. Chronic use of cigarettes leads to nicotine dependence, a significant issue in this market. Drugs like Chronic, Cytisinicline, and Varenicline are used for nicotine replacement therapy. However, their effectiveness varies from person to person. Irritability and difficulty concentrating are common side effects, making it crucial to manage patient expectations. Additionally, the cost of these treatments can be a barrier for many individuals seeking help. The market also requires innovative solutions to address the psychological aspects of nicotine addiction. The use of behavioral therapies, mobile apps, and telemedicine services can help increase accessibility and affordability. Overall, the Smoking Cessation and Nicotinic De-Addiction market requires a multi-faceted approach to address the challenges of nicotine addiction effectively.

Segment Overview

This smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Distribution Channel 1.1 Drug stores and retailers

1.2 Hospital pharmacies

1.3 Online retail Product 2.1 E-cigarette

2.2 NRT

2.3 Drug therapy Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia

3.4 Rest of World (ROW)



1.1 Drug stores and retailers- The drug stores and retailers segment remains a significant player in the global smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction market in 2023. Technological advancements and enhanced customer service at leading pharmacies foster customer loyalty. These businesses keep consumers informed about treatments and ensure seamless access to quality pharmaceuticals. However, sales in this sector have been decreasing due to the rise of online shopping. To boost offline sales, vendors are expanding into local and regional markets, selling through specialty stores and other retail formats. This trend intensifies market competition, leading to moderate growth in segment revenue during the forecast period.

Research Analysis

The Smoking Cessation and Nicotine De-Addiction Market encompasses a range of products and therapies designed to help individuals quit tobacco use. These include nicotine replacement therapies (NRTs) such as lozenges, gums, sprays, transdermal patches, sublingual tablets, and inhalers. Drug therapy options, like Zyban and Chantix, which are not nicotine-based but work by affecting neurotransmitters, are also part of this market. Non-nicotinic pharmacological therapies, such as bupropion and varenicline, are another category. Behavioral therapies, including counseling, are additionally utilized in smoking cessation efforts. A recent Phase III study, ORCA-3, focused on the use of cytisine, an alkaloid found in the laburnum plant, as a potential smoking cessation aid. Drug Class Insights and Achieve Life Sciences are among the entities providing insights and innovations in this domain, working towards the development of effective and safer solutions for chronic disease prevention through nicotine de-addiction.

Market Research Overview

The Smoking Cessation and Nicotine De-Addiction market encompasses a range of solutions designed to help individuals quit smoking and reduce their dependence on nicotine. These offerings include therapeutic approaches such as behavioral therapy, nicotine replacement therapy (NRT), and pharmacological interventions. Additionally, innovative technologies like mobile apps, wearable devices, and telehealth services are gaining popularity in this market. The market is driven by the growing awareness of the health risks associated with smoking and the desire to improve overall well-being. Furthermore, the increasing prevalence of nicotine addiction and the availability of various treatment options are fueling market growth. The market is expected to continue expanding as more effective and accessible solutions emerge.

