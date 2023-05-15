Smoking Cessation And Nicotine De-addiction Market size to grow by USD 24,529.75 million from 2022 to 2027, North America to account for 32% of the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction market size is estimated to grow by USD 24529.75 million during 2023-2027. However, the growth momentum will be progressing at a CAGR of 12.59% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by Distribution Channel (Drug stores and retailers, Hospital pharmacies, and Online retail), Product (E-cigarette, NRT, and Drug therapy), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). The smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction market share growth by the drug stores and retailers segment will be significant during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is primarily attributed to the increasing adoption of smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction products, which is driven by an increase in the global demand for the smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction industry.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Smoking Cessation and Nicotine De-addiction Market

Vendors : 15+, Including Alchem International Pvt. Ltd., Alkalon AS, Alvogen, Axcentria Pharmaceuticals, British American Tobacco Plc, Cambrex Corp., CHEMNOVATIC Sp. z o.o. Sp. k, Cipla Ltd., Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd., Enorama Pharma AB, Imperial Brands Plc, Japan Tobacco Inc., Johnson and Johnson, Lil Drug Store Products Inc., Perrigo Co. Plc, Pfizer Inc., Philip Morris International, Qnovia, Tvape, Walgreen Co., among others

Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: Distribution Channel (Drug stores and retailers, Hospital pharmacies, and Online retail), Product (E-cigarette, NRT, and Drug therapy), and Geography ( North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW))

In 2017, the smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction market was valued at USD 19410.65 million. From a regional perspective, North America held the largest market share, valued at 32%. The smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction market size is estimated to grow by USD 24529.75 million from 2023 to 2027 at a CAGR of 12.59% according to Technavio.

Smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction market - Customer Landscape

Global Smoking Cessation and Nicotine De-addiction Market - Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including -

Alchem International Pvt. Ltd.

Alkalon AS

Alvogen

Axcentria Pharmaceuticals

British American Tobacco Plc

Cambrex Corp.

CHEMNOVATIC Sp. z o.o. Sp. k

Cipla Ltd.

Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd.

Enorama Pharma AB

Imperial Brands Plc

Japan Tobacco Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Lil Drug Store Products Inc.

Global Smoking Cessation And Nicotine De-addiction Market – Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Rising adoption of online retailing

Increasing number of people trying to quit smoking

Growing health awareness among consumers

Market Trends

New marketing initiatives

Rising number of organized retailing outlets distributing nicotine patches

Increasing availability through various distribution channels

Market Challenges

Health issues associated with smoking cessation products

Increasing use of e-cigarettes among teenagers

Stringent regulations

The smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

What are the key data covered in this Smoking Cessation And Nicotine De-addiction Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Smoking Cessation And Nicotine De-addiction Market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the Smoking Cessation And Nicotine De-addiction Market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the Smoking Cessation And Nicotine De-addiction Market industry across North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW)

, , , and Rest of World (ROW) A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Smoking Cessation And Nicotine De-addiction Market vendors

Tobacco Market- The tobacco market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.84% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 173.03 billion.

Functional Chewing Gum Market- The functional chewing gum market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.25% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 2828.5 million.

Smoking Cessation And Nicotine De-addiction Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.59% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 24529.75 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 12.4 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 32% Key countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, China, and India Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Alchem International Pvt. Ltd., Alkalon AS, Alvogen, Axcentria Pharmaceuticals, British American Tobacco Plc, Cambrex Corp., CHEMNOVATIC Sp. z o.o. Sp. k, Cipla Ltd., Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd., Enorama Pharma AB, Imperial Brands Plc, Japan Tobacco Inc., Johnson and Johnson, Lil Drug Store Products Inc., Perrigo Co. Plc, Pfizer Inc., Philip Morris International, Qnovia, Tvape, and Walgreen Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

