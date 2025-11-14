Smoky Night Lights Now Open at Zoo Knoxville

Awe-Inspiring 360° Music and Light Spectacle Transforms the Smokies After Dark

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As daylight fades over Zoo Knoxville, the landscape transforms into a radiant celebration of nature with the debut of Smoky Night Lights, now open for the winter season. This awe-inspiring 360° immersive show invites guests to see the Smokies in a bold new way, through a mesmerizing display of music, light, and projection that captures the energy and spirit of the Appalachian wilderness.

Set within a natural amphitheater, guests are surrounded by the sights and sounds of nature. The Timber Loop, once an undeveloped ravine, now takes center stage as a radiant boardwalk where breathtaking vistas, shifting light and an ambient harmony create beautiful perspectives of the mountain landscape.

Guests discover the changing seasons, from the awakening of a spring dawn, summer's golden abundance, to the beauty of an autumn sunset and the quiet mystery of winter. Each part of the show unfolds like nature itself—calm and soothing, then vibrant and full of life—reflecting the distinct seasons of the Smokies.

Music is a driving force, immersing visitors in a dynamic soundscape where nature and melody converge. Created in collaboration with regional artists, it captures the unique essence of Appalachian culture. The result is an emotional, multi-sensory show celebrating the rhythm and spirit of East Tennessee as grand and dynamic as the mountains themselves.

"Smoky Night Lights is unlike anything Knoxville or East Tennessee has seen before," said Bill Street, President & CEO of Zoo Knoxville. "Guests are going to love seeing Zoo Knoxville in a whole new light. The new Timber Loop transforms a previously unused six-acre area into a burst of energy and color. Guests will also enjoy seasonal food, curated cocktails, and local entertainment to make their entire evening at the Zoo more memorable."

Created by internationally acclaimed entertainment studio Moment Factory, Smoky Night Lights is a one-of-a-kind production that merges artistry, technology, and nature. With over 550 multimedia experiences produced worldwide, this marks the studio's first-ever outdoor collective show designed for a natural amphitheater and experienced from multiple perspectives.

"We are incredibly proud to be part of this groundbreaking project," said Mathieu Grainger, Producer at Moment Factory. "Designing this show for Zoo Knoxville's natural amphitheater allowed us to capture the Smokies' beauty in a way that feels both majestic and intimate—a place where wonder unfolds all around you."

Smoky Night Lights runs nightly throughout the winter season at Zoo Knoxville. Guests are encouraged to arrive early or stay after the show to enjoy seasonal food, specialty cocktails, and live local entertainment, extending their evening experience.

About Zoo Knoxville

Zoo Knoxville is a nonprofit conservation organization working to protect wildlife in the Smoky Mountains and around the world. From critical conservation efforts for native red wolves to species-survival programs for endangered red pandas, Zoo Knoxville connects people to the natural world and inspires action to protect it. An accredited member of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA), the zoo upholds the highest standards in animal care, ethics, education, and conservation science. Located on 53 wooded acres just east of downtown Knoxville, the zoo is open every day except Christmas Eve and Christmas Day; guests can confirm hours and purchase tickets in advance at zooknoxville.org.

About Moment Factory

Moment Factory is a multidisciplinary entertainment studio that sparks human connections in the most innovative ways through Custom Experiences and Original ticketed attractions. Its team combines specializations in video, lighting, architecture, sound, interactivity and special effects to create remarkable experiences. Headquartered in Montreal, the studio also has addresses in Tokyo, Paris, New York City and Singapore. Since its inception in 2001, Moment Factory has created more than 550 unique projects worldwide, including the Lumina Night Walks, The Messi Experience and several projects at Sphere in Las Vegas. Productions include such clients as Universal Studios, Billie Eilish, FIFA, Disney, Olivia Rodrigo, Microsoft, Sony, and Changi Airport Group. momentfactory.com

