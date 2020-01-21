Smolin, Lupin & Co., P.A. Congratulates Rory Gannon on His Promotion

REDBANK, N.J., Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rory Gannon is a licensed Certified Public Accountant in New Jersey and a member of both the New Jersey Society of Certified Public Accountants and the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

"It has been a pleasure to have Rory as part of our department," says Henry Rinder, the head of Smolin valuation and litigation support group. "With his experience and extensive knowledge in valuation and forensic services, he proves to be a vital asset to the success of our group and our clients as a go to expert in resolving their various valuation and litigation issues."

Rory concentrates on Financial Institutions and Services, Manufacturing, Professional Services, Real Estate, and Technology. He provides services pertaining to matrimonial litigation, fraud investigation, commercial litigation, business valuation, and shareholder disputes.

In addition to be being a licensed CPA in New Jersey, Rory earned his Bachelor of Science in Accounting at Saint Joseph's University and a Master of Accountancy in Taxation at Rutgers University.

Rory is based out of Smolin's Red Bank, New Jersey office.

About Smolin, Lupin & Co., P.A.

Since 1947, Smolin has dedicated itself to developing long-lasting client relationships. We provide professional financial and accounting services uniquely designed to meet the needs of each and every client. This personal attention and guidance has helped us become the successful and respected CPA firm that we are today. Smolin's panel of wealth advisors and finance professionals include Certified Public Accountants, Certified Financial Planners, Personal Finance Specialists and Registered Investment Advisors. These individuals have the experience and knowledge to help you build your wealth and to allow you to focus on your business. Smolin is an Independent Member of the BDO Alliance USA and is one of the NJBIZ Top 20 Public Accounting Firms in New Jersey.

