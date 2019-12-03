Smolin, Lupin & Co., P.A. Welcomes Joseph Montero as a New Member of the Firm

FAIRFIELD, N.J., Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Smolin is pleased to announce that Joseph Montero, CPA has been promoted to a Member of the Firm.

Joseph Montero is a licensed Certified Public Accountant in New Jersey and New York with over 25 years of experience. His primary responsibility has been managing audit engagements involving entities of all stages of their business life cycles from start-up entities to multi-million dollar entities with complex organizational structures. His knowledge in manufacturing, distribution, life sciences, technology, real estate, and food and beverage industries have made him a valuable asset to the firm.

Joseph is a member of the American Institute of CPAs, and the New York and New Jersey Society of Certified Public Accountants.

"Joseph's advancement at the firm is essential to strengthen our practice as he has demonstrated integrity and team spirit along with many other admirable attributes in his every day work ethic." Said Ted Dudek, CPA, Managing Partner. "With his expertise in public accounting and extensive audit background, he proves that he will be a vital member to the success of not only the firm but also of our clients' businesses."

Joseph earned his Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration from Pace University and is licensed as a CPA in New Jersey and New York.

Joseph is based out of Smolin's Fairfield, New Jersey office.

About Smolin Lupin

Since 1947, Smolin Lupin has dedicated itself to developing long-lasting client relationships. We provide professional financial and accounting services uniquely designed to meet the needs of each and every client. This personal attention and guidance has helped us become the successful and respected CPA firm that we are today. Smolin's panel of wealth advisors and finance professionals include Certified Public Accountants, Certified Financial Planners, Personal Finance Specialists and Registered Investment Advisors. These individuals have the certification, experience and knowledge to manage your wealth to allow you to focus on your business. Smolin Lupin is an Independent Member of the BDO Alliance USA and is one of the NJBIZ Top 20 Public Accounting Firms in New Jersey.

For more information, please visit www.smolin.com

