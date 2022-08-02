SmooSat Launches New, Feature-Packed SA3 Electric Scooter

Stylish, fast and affordable scooter debuts with demand at an all-time high

HOUSTON, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report titled, "North America Electric Scooter Market" the North American electric scooters market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 41.6% from 2022–2029 to reach $15.41 billion by 2029. Meeting this demand is SmooSat, a scooter brand dedicated to providing the greatest scooter-riding experiences for everyone. The company has officially launched its SA3 Electric Scooter, available for purchase today from Amazon .

SmooSat SA3 Electric Scooter

"Beyond being an affordable, eco-friendly, and portable mode of transportation, our new scooter offers riders a convenient and reliable mode of transportation that is not powered by expensive gasoline," said Du Bo, SVP at SmooSat. "Our new model follows widespread customer support and favorable reviews for other product offerings, including the E9 PRO, SmooSat MAX, and S8."

The SA3 is geared towards casual and traveling riders with an extremely intelligent design philosophy. The quick folding mechanism and light carrying features make traveling more convenient with the SA3.

Supporting a very long range that will take you up to 20 miles (32km) on a single charge, the SA3 is powered by 8 Ah batteries. The automotive-grade battery packs have at least 800 charging cycles capacity giving them an unprecedented level of longevity.

The scooter's 350-watt uber-powerful brushless hub motor offers a top speed of up to 15.6 mph (25 km/h). With a weight capacity of up to 220lbs (100kg), riders are able to carry an above-average adult glide on a 14°hill without breaking a sweat.

A study from Arizona State and Ryerson University found that electric scooters are now being used for transport primarily instead of leisure, which was their primary use case in the past and they have begun to replace walking and bicycles for all trip types. Furthermore, the general public increasingly views them as convenient, fast, and cheap modes of transportation.

"The timing of this launch coincides perfectly with the start of the school year, as university students across the nation return to campus and gear up for another semester of campus travel. Additionally, the holiday season will be here before we know it, and our new SA3 model is the perfect gift for everyone on your shopping list," adds Du.

SmooSat is constantly innovating to provide all riders with the smoothest and safest scooter experience. More information about the SA3 can be found in the SmooSat media kit. The SA3 is available for purchase today on Amazon . Exclusive code NEWPRSA3 , get a time-limited special offer with 14%OFF.

For more information, please visit smoosat.com

About SmooSat

SmooSat pioneers no-compromise scooting experiences with a commitment toward a greener future through state-of-the-art innovations, while offering the most fun experience.

SmooSat defines technology to be smarter, faster, and safer with a drive to continuously improve the quality of life. Offering the most fun, stylish, elegant, and smooth rides, the paramount attribute of SmooSat products is safety and efficiency for your complete household – be that for yourself or your children.

Embodying the spirit of zero carbon footprint for the present and the future, we further inspire families to a transformative experience away from screens and to the eco-friendly outdoors.

SOURCE Smoosat