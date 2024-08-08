Smoosh Partners with Urban Outfitters to Offer Sustainable Grooming to Eco-Conscious Gen Z Shoppers Both In-Store and Online

STONINGTON, Conn., Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Smoosh, the zero-waste grooming brand dedicated to helping you ditch single-use plastics in your shower routine, is excited to announce a new retail partnership with Urban Outfitters. This collaboration marks Smoosh's first appearance on store shelves and represents a significant step for the company, highlighting its commitment to sustainability in an evolving industry where consumers are increasingly mindful of the environmental impact of the brands they shop.

Smoosh is engineered so the bar soap secures within the exfoliation tool an endless lather achieved single handedly. This design minimizes soap waste, extends the longevity of your soap bar, and is an eco-friendly swap to disposable plastic body wash bottles.

Smoosh launched in January 2024 to reimagine how we wash with a soap-embedded body tool engineered to provide an endless lather and full body exfoliation single handedly. Recognized by SHAPE Skin Awards for Best in Body Innovation, Smoosh hopes to reduce the 400 million plastic loofahs and 1 billion plastic body wash bottles that are disposed of yearly.

With Urban Outfitter's core shopper being Gen Z, the addition of sustainably minded companies like Smoosh is the perfect fit. Generation Z is proactively making changes in lifestyle and shopping habits to minimize eco-impact. A recent study shows 62% of Gen Z prefer to buy from sustainable brands and 73% are prepared to pay higher prices for ethically sourced and manufactured products [First Insight].

"We're thrilled to bring Smoosh to Urban Outfitters and share our zero-waste products with a wider audience. This partnership not only puts sustainable choices on the shelves but also empowers consumers to make a positive impact with every shower." — Adam Simone, co-founder and innovative mind behind Smoosh.

Smoosh launched their Sage Body Scrubber ($29) and best-selling Cedarwood-Bergamot Smoosh Soap 2-pack ($12) in 19 Urban Outfitters storefronts located in the nation's top college towns across the country. To experience the full line of Smoosh soaps, visit UrbanOutfitters.com now. For more information about Smoosh and to stay up to date with the latest brand announcements, please visit getsmoosh.com.

About Smoosh:

Smoosh is introducing a new way of lathering up with an embedded bar soap design for a continuous lather and full body exfoliation in the palm of your hand. Each year, more than 1 billion plastic body wash bottles are trashed. With Smoosh? Zero. Rethink your shower routine; increase lather, decrease waste, and feel sensationally clean.

SOURCE Smoosh