Smooth Body Contour Receives "Top Medical Spa East Coast" and Lucie T Alexandre wins "Top Women Business Owners" in the Aesthetic Everything® Aesthetic and Cosmetic Medicine Awards 2021

ABOUT: Smooth Body Contour was founded in 2016. The concept behind the company is a culmination of lifelong experiences with both women and men who struggle with maintaining their shape and figure. We believe that everybody deserves to have the body of their dream at an affordable price. This is why we have created Smooth Body Contour and price our services where it is affordable and accessible to all who want to have the body they desire. We stand by our products and slogan in order to help women and men to contour their body the way they want. We have innovative and pain free methods to finally get rid of stubborn fat and enhance natural beauty.

Our Medical Professionals and techs are licensed and certified in the state of Florida. All of our Medical Professionals very knowledgeable in the field of body contouring. Through extensive training in this area, our Medical Professionals have achieved the highest level of excellence for their work and we are proud to have them share their experience and expertise with our organization. We know that you want the best and with our Clinically Certified staff, that is exactly what we are giving you. This will allow for the safest experience possible and will instill the safest experiences for our customers. We appreciate our customers and provide excellent service to ensure that you have a great experience. Smooth Body Contours offers minimally invasive procedures such as Laser Lipo, cryolipolysis, Aqualyx (liquid Lipo), and our patient's favorite Art Lipo.

