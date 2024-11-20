Smooth Synergy, NYC's Original "Cosmedical Spa," Announces New Boutique Location on the Upper East Side

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Smooth Synergy, the original "Cosmedical Spa" in New York City, is thrilled to announce its relocation to a new super-luxe boutique space on the Upper East Side at 180 East 79th Street. The move marks a new chapter for the spa, which has been a pioneer in medical aesthetics and enhancing beauty for over two decades.

Founded in 2002 by Nicole Contos and her husband, Medical Director Dr. George Liakeas, Smooth Synergy stands out in a crowded market, offering a pioneering "Synergistic" approach to beauty and wellness. By blending artistry, science, and decades of expertise, the spa continues to transform lives with customized, long-lasting results tailored to each individual's unique skin type.

Nicole Contos's journey has been one of resilience and reinvention. She first rose to national prominence as the so-called "jilted bride," a high-profile moment that would eventually become a turning point in her life. Shifting adversity into strength, Contos refocused her life's path, finding both love and professional purpose. Together with Dr. Liakeas, she founded Smooth Synergy to provide a sanctuary for clients seeking not only cosmetic transformation but holistic wellness and empowerment.

"Smooth Synergy is about more than just aesthetics," says Contos. "It's about creating a space where clients feel seen, cared for, and empowered in their beauty journey. We're thrilled to bring this philosophy to our new Upper East Side location, where we can continue offering the best in advanced, individualized beauty treatments."

At the new location, Smooth Synergy will offer its signature treatments, including the famed Fanny Facial, cutting-edge PRP treatments, sexual wellness, and more. As the spa moves into this exciting new phase, the team invites new and returning clients to experience Smooth Synergy's unique blend of aesthetic excellence and personal care.

Special offers are available for a limited time to celebrate the opening; please call Smooth Synergy for details at 212-397-0111.

For more information about Smooth Synergy's services and philosophy, visit www.smoothsynergy.com or contact Nicole at [email protected].

