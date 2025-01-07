Smoothie Cube Subscription Brand, Bumpin Blends, Now Available in 3,100+ Retailers Nationwide

Shortly following expansion in Walmart and Sprouts, the female-founded startup is now available at Target

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bumpin Blends, the dietitian-designed smoothie cube brand known for simplifying daily nutrition, announces its launch at nearly 1,500 Target stores nationwide. This expansion comes on the heels of the brand's successful entry into 235 Sprouts and over 1,400 Walmart locations earlier this year, marking a significant leap for the DTC startup in its brief yet impressive five-year history.

Bumpin Blends was created in 2019 by Lisa Mastela, a registered dietitian, while on maternity leave searching for a fast, mess-free way to make superfood smoothies at home. Now, Bumpin Blends serves up functional smoothies designed to support specific areas of need, including energy, sleep, stress, and more. Each smoothie ingredient is carefully selected for its unique properties and natural enhancements to health. The bootstrapped business tripled revenue in 2024, becoming a trusted smoothie cube brand beloved by celebs and everyday consumers.

Walmart and Target shoppers can purchase the brand's smoothie cubes in four delicious flavors: Watermelon Prickly Pear (designed for hydration), Cinnamon Toast (mood), Peanut Butter Cup (energy), and the Bumpin Blends x Barbie™ Strawberry Dream (skin) flavors. Retailing for $7-9, Bumpin Blends can be found in the freezer aisles at local Targets, Walmarts, and Sprouts. Just mix a cup of pre-blended cubes with a cup of milk or water for a perfect smoothie in seconds.

"Expanding into Target and Walmart is a dream come true for us. I'm proud of our smoothie cubes and how they simplify daily wellness for people on the go," says Lisa Mastela, MPH, RD, CEO and founder of Bumpin Blends. "Partnering with retailers like Target and Walmart allows us to reach even more consumers, creating a bigger community of smoothie lovers who prioritize health, taste, and convenience."

About Bumpin Blends

Bumpin Blends smoothie cubes are convenient and delicious breakfast, lunch, and snack solutions. Every smoothie is made from whole-food ingredients with absolutely zero artificial ingredients or added sugars. And, they're so easy to make! Simply shake or blend one cup of cubes and your choice of liquid for a mess-free, tasty, well-balanced smoothie in seconds.

