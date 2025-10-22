Smoothie King Accelerates Growth and Menu Innovation in Q3

The Brand Expanded into Two New Markets, Introduced its New Power Eats Menu Nationwide, and Added Over 30 New Store Commitments

DALLAS, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Smoothie King, the world's leading smoothie brand with a vision to make the world a better place by nourishing healthy habits, continued to build on its growth momentum in the third quarter of 2025 with strong development performance, strategic expansion into new markets, and the successful national launch of its first-ever food menu.

In Q3, the brand added 32 new store commitments, including multi-unit deals in Brooklyn, NY – where a three-unit plan will introduce Smoothie King's first-ever traditional Manhattan store – as well as additional deals in Dayton, OH, and Fort Worth, TX, strengthening the brand's presence in key U.S. markets. This quarter also marked a surge in new operators joining the brand, with 55% of total signings coming from first-time Smoothie King franchisees.

Further expanding its footprint, Smoothie King entered two new states – Utah and Minnesota – with new store openings in Washington, UT and Woodbury, MN. The brand also expanded its presence at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) with new locations opening in Terminal A and Terminal D, marking three total locations at DFW Airport.

Following a successful pilot test in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex earlier this year, Smoothie King officially launched its first-ever national food menu in Q3 across all 1,200+ stores. This exciting Power Eats lineup is full of delicious, high-protein options that pair perfectly with the brand's smoothies.

"This quarter showcases the continued strength of our incredible franchise community and the exciting momentum driving the Smoothie King brand," said Gavin Felder, President & CFO. "From entering new markets to bringing bold innovation to our menu, we're growing in ways that matter — expanding our reach while keeping our purpose at the heart of everything we do."

About Smoothie King Franchises, Inc.

Smoothie King, the original U.S. smoothie franchise—founded in 1973—is a Dallas-based company with over 1,200 stores nationwide.

The brand is committed to its mission to inspire a healthy and active lifestyle through its Clean Blends initiative, which focuses on providing great-tasting smoothies with more whole fruits and vegetables while removing artificial flavors, colors and preservatives and added sugars in many of its blends. In April 2023, Smoothie King launched Smoothie Bowls, topped with whole fresh fruit and premium Purely Elizabeth™ granola, made with wholesome ingredients, non-GMO fruits and packed with flavor and nutrients. Smoothie King also offers retail products that include sports beverages, energy bars, vitamins, supplements and more.

Repeatedly recognized as a top franchise opportunity, Smoothie King was recently ranked #19 in Entrepreneur's 2025 Franchise 500 and #90 in Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers & Shakers. The brand was also featured in the top 100 of Technomic's annual America's Favorite Chains data, which resulted in ranking #8 in Nation's Restaurant News' "America's Favorite Chains" list earlier this year.

