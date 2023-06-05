Smoothie King Chooses Evocalize to Drive Revenue and Loyalty through Local Digital Marketing

News provided by

Evocalize

05 Jun, 2023, 08:52 ET

AUSTIN, Texas, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Evocalize, the provider of industry-leading technology that powers many of the largest, most effective cross-channel digital marketing solutions, is excited to announce its newest client Smoothie King, the nation's #1 health and fitness smoothie brand with 1400+ locations.

Evocalize gives Smoothie King valuable tools to implement intelligent hyper-localized digital marketing at scale, and further differentiate itself from other franchise offerings. Individual locations will benefit from targeted multi-channel initiatives, automatically triggered by real-time local POS, inventory, weather, and other data — all on-brand with local flavor.

"We're excited to be working with Smoothie King," said Evocalize CEO, Matthew Marx. "We know how difficult it can be for multi-location marketing teams to roll out national marketing efforts at a local level. Together, we are making it easier than ever for Smoothie King locations to achieve their local goals using highly sophisticated, data-driven marketing that we've made easily actionable with just a few clicks, or even automatically based on local data."

With Evocalize's Collaborative Marketing Platform, Smoothie King will be able to optimize local marketing spend across Google Search, Google Display Network, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Gmail, and YouTube. Their franchise network will benefit from EVOLVE technology, real-time data for automation and machine learning algorithms to optimize performance across multiple ad platforms, ensuring that their messages are seen by the right people, in the right place, at the right time.

"This really is going to be a real game changer for our local marketing efforts," said Smoothie King VP of Brand Marketing, Shannon Gewinner. "By tying our robust location-based data directly into Evocalize, we'll be able to automatically drive marketing engagement with our customer base in real-time. If inventory on a certain item is too high, the weather shifts, or sales need a boost, local ad programs can be triggered on the right channels to ensure each location is connecting with local customers in the right places and hitting their sales goals."

To see how Evocalize makes local digital marketing push-button easy for 1,500,000+ franchisees and local operators to drive real business results and revenue, visit evocalize.com.

Press contact:
Justin Ulrich
[email protected]

About Evocalize

Evocalize's Collaborative Marketing Platform is used by multi-location brands, technology platforms (like CRMs), and online marketplaces to equip their locations and users at scale with sophisticated, push-button easy digital marketing that drives real business results and revenue. Evocalize is a Meta Business Partner and a Google Business Partner. Evocalize's technology supports businesses across industries, including franchise, restaurant, real estate, mortgage, insurance, financial services, travel, and more. Over 1,500,000+ sophisticated digital marketing programs have been run using Evocalize technology, generating millions of leads, and leading to thousands of transactions to date. Evocalize is backed by Madrona Venture Group, Move, Inc., Second Century Ventures and Habanero Ventures. For more information, visit evocalize.com.

SOURCE Evocalize

