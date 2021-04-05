Smoothie King is Celebrating 1,000 U.S. Stores with 1,000 Free Smoothies and a Donation to The Challenged Athletes Foundation

DALLAS, April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tomorrow, April 6, Smoothie King is celebrating the milestone achievement of surpassing 1,000 stores nationwide by giving away 1,000 free smoothies and donating a portion of smoothie sales to the Challenged Athletes Foundation, a Smoothie King partner since 2018.

"We would not be where we are today without the guests and the communities who continue to support us," said CEO Wan Kim. "That is why we are celebrating this milestone with 1,000 free, clean-ingredient smoothies and a donation to the Challenged Athletes Foundation, an organization that empowers individuals with physical challenges to purse active lifestyles and Rule the Day®."

Now more than ever, people are looking for ways to support wellness – and Smoothie King, a health and fitness brand at its core, is seeing tremendous growth in sales and locations. In 2020, it opened a record 263 new stores globally, growing to over 1,300 stores worldwide, and closed out the second half of the year with an unprecedented 12.2% increase in comparable sales. Smoothie King has also continued to innovate in response to consumer trends and needs, introducing two new purpose-driven smoothie lines, Metabolism Boost® and Stretch & Flex™, since the beginning of 2020.

These trends are anticipated to continue, with Smoothie King - already the world's largest smoothie brand - on track to open more than 110 new stores domestically by the end of 2021 in markets across the country, including doubling the stores in Chicago and continued growth in Cleveland, Michigan, Northern Virginia and its first stores in Rio Grande Valley.

To claim one of the free smoothies in celebration of 1,000 U.S. stores, guests must be one of the first 1,000 people to find a temporary error hidden somewhere on the "Our Story" page of Smoothie King's website starting tomorrow, April 6, at 9 a.m. ET. The first 1,000 to select the correct answer, at https://www.smoothieking.com/our-story will get a free 20 oz. smoothie of any kind uploaded to their Healthy Rewards account, limit $6.50 value. Non-members will be asked to create a free membership to redeem.

Smoothie King will also donate $1 for every smoothie purchased in-store or online on April 6 from 8-10 a.m. to the Challenged Athletes Foundation (CAF). CAF provides opportunities and support to people with physical challenges so they can pursue active lifestyles through physical fitness and competitive athletics, increasing self-esteem, encouraging independence and enhancing quality of life. Smoothie King has an overlapping mission - to inspire all guests to live healthy, active lifestyles and Rule the Day - and is proud to continue supporting CAF through this 1,000 store celebration.

To purchase a smoothie as part of the donation celebration, find your closest Smoothie King store here: https://locations.smoothieking.com/.

About Smoothie King Franchises, Inc.

Smoothie King Franchises, Inc., the original U.S. smoothie franchise, is a privately held, Dallas-based franchise company with more than 1,300 units worldwide. It was founded in 1973 with the mission to help others achieve better health in a delicious way through smoothies.

Today, it continues its mission to inspire a healthy and active lifestyle through its Clean Blends™ initiative, which focuses on great-tasting smoothies with more whole fruits and vegetables while removing artificial flavors, colors and preservatives and added sugars in many of its blends.

Smoothie King extends its vision to be an integral part of every health and fitness journey through partnerships with the Challenged Athletes Foundation® and the Smoothie King Center. The franchise earned the No. 19 ranking overall on Entrepreneur's prestigious Franchise 500 list in 2021, making it the 28th-year in-a-row the brand has been ranked on the list. The company also debuted on the Inc. 5000 list in 2018.

The company also offers retail products that include sports beverages, energy bars, vitamins, supplements and more. For franchising opportunities, visit smoothiekingfranchise.com .

For more information, visit smoothieking.com and follow Smoothie King on Facebook and Instagram .

