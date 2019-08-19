Smoothie King Launches New Keto Champ™ Smoothies to Help Carb-Conscious Guests Rule the Day™

DALLAS, Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The keto diet trend doesn't appear to be slowing down – in fact, it's projected to grow even more over the next five years1. Smoothie King – the world's leading smoothie brand inspiring guests to live a healthy and active lifestyle – is the first smoothie chain to answer the need of carb-conscious guests who are seeking a keto-friendly blend with the launch of new Keto Champ™ smoothies, available nationwide August 20.

Keto Champ™ smoothies are blended with high-fat, high-protein ingredients like almond butter, collagen MCT blend, cocoa and almond milk, and contain no artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. With less than 10-net carbs per 20 oz. serving, Keto Champ™ smoothies support the health and wellness journey of guests following the ketogenic diet.

"Guests are seeking smoothie options to meet a variety of dietary needs – particularly, we're seeing an increase in lifestyles that limit carbohydrate intake," said Rebecca Miller, Chief Marketing Officer of Smoothie King. "We're pleased to help keto champs Rule the Day™ with our new Keto Champ™ smoothies."

To reward guests practicing a healthy and active lifestyle, Smoothie King will celebrate its newest product launch by giving any guest who hits 10,000 steps a free Keto Champ™ smoothie. On Tuesday, August 20, guests can simply visit their nearest Smoothie King location, show proof of their 10,000 or more steps via an activity tracker, mobile device or smart watch, and receive a complimentary 20 oz. Keto Champ™*.

"We know our most loyal guests regularly practice an active, healthy lifestyle, and we want to encourage them to continue this trend," stated Miller. "By rewarding them for hitting a step goal – which we know is a keto-friendly exercise – we hope Keto Champ™ smoothies will help them stay on track in pursuit of their health and fitness goals."

Available in two tasty blends, Keto Champ™ smoothies contain high protein and fats that help to curb cravings and leave guests feeling fuller longer. They are also an excellent source of fiber and calcium, and a good source of iron:

Smoothie King® Keto Champ™ Berry: Blended to perfection with wild blueberries, whole raspberries, almond milk, almond butter, 100% cocoa and Smoothie King's keto protein blend, the Keto Champ™ Berry contains nine grams of net carbs per 20 oz. serving, with 31 grams of fat and no added sugar.

Smoothie King® Keto Champ™ Coffee: Providing an extra caffeine boost with almond milk, cold brew coffee, almond butter, 100% cocoa and Smoothie King's keto protein blend, the Keto Champ™ Coffee contains seven grams of net carbs per 20 oz. serving, with 31 grams of fat and no added sugar.

Keto Champ™ smoothies are available in all Smoothie King locations nationwide.

For more nutritional and ingredient information or to find a nearby location, please go to www.smoothieking.com .

About Smoothie King Franchises, Inc.

Smoothie King Franchises, Inc., the original U.S. smoothie franchise, is a privately held, Dallas-based franchise company with more than 1,000 units worldwide. It was founded in 1973 with the mission to help others achieve better health in a delicious way through smoothies. Today, it continues its mission to inspire a healthy and active lifestyle through its Clean Blends™ initiative, which focuses on great-tasting smoothies with more whole fruits and vegetables while removing artificial flavors, colors and preservatives and added sugars in many of its blends. Smoothie King extends its vision to be an integral part of every health and fitness journey through partnerships with the Challenged Athletes Foundation and the Smoothie King Center. The franchise is currently ranked No. 1 by Entrepreneur magazine in the juice bar category for the 28th consecutive year, ranked No. 22 overall on the "2019 Franchise 500" list and debuted on the "Inc. 5000" list in 2018. The company also offers retail products that include sports beverages, energy bars, vitamins, supplements and more. For franchising opportunities, visit smoothiekingfranchise.com . For more information, visit smoothieking.com and follow Smoothie King on Facebook and Instagram .

*Valid at all participating Smoothie King locations during store operating hours on August 20. Maximum one 20 oz. smoothie per customer.

