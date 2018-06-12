Smoothie King Launches 'Premama' Prenatal Smoothie

"Nutrition is one of the top concerns for busy women on the go who find it challenging to make sure they are getting enough whole fruits and veggies. They also often have difficulty swallowing and keeping down a giant prenatal vitamin pill," said Richard Chudacoff, MD, FACOG. "The Premama Smoothie has created a great, nutritious snack and is a better-for-you alternative to satisfy the sweet cravings that many women experience during pregnancy."

The Premama Smoothie is made with bananas, wild blueberries, raspberries, organic spinach, apple juice, protein blend and Premama Prenatal Multivitamin, and can be sweetened with stevia plant-based sweetener. True to Smoothie King's Cleaner Blending initiative, the Premama Smoothie is made for the way people want to eat today, with no trans fat, high fructose corn syrup or hydrogenated oils, and is gluten-free.

"The Premama Smoothie is the epitome of a 'Smoothie With A Purpose' because it is specifically designed to deliver clean ingredients and nutrition guests can feel good about putting in their bodies," said Smoothie King VP of Product Development Rocky Gettys. "Working with Premama was key in creating this smoothie from both a nutrition and credibility perspective – the Premama brand is award-winning, and our smoothie ingredients are the real deal."

Premama, the first nationwide line of powdered drink mixes and soft chews specifically formulated to support the nutritional needs of expecting and new moms, was named the No. 1 prenatal vitamin in Delicious Living's "Best Supplement" Awards in 2017.

The Premama Smoothie is now available at all Smoothie King locations nationwide. For locations, go to www.smoothieking.com/locations.

About Smoothie King Franchises, Inc.

Smoothie King Franchises, Inc., the original U.S. smoothie franchise, is a privately held, Dallas-area-based franchise company with nearly 1000 units worldwide. It was founded in 1973 by Steve Kuhnau, whose mission was to help others achieve better health in a tasty way, and today, it continues its "Smoothies With A Purpose" mission through its Cleaner Blending initiative that focuses on better ingredients including more whole fruits and vegetables. The franchise is currently ranked No. 1 by Entrepreneur magazine in the juice bar category for the 25th year and No. 35 overall on the 2017 Franchise 500 list, and also offers retail products that include sports beverages, energy bars, vitamins, supplements and more. Visit www.smoothieking.com or www.smoothiekingfranchise.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SmoothieKing and Instagram at www.instagram.com/SmoothieKing.

About Premama®

Founded in 2011, Premama strives to make all moms happier with its best-in-class line of natural supplements specifically formulated to support preconception through postnatal nutritional needs, concerns and conditions. Premama's unique product solutions are formulated with high-quality, clinically studied and physician-approved ingredients, and are designed to be the easiest to consume and digest supplement on the market. Premama is available online at www.PremamaWellness.com and retailers across the U.S., including Vitamin Shoppe, Target, Sprouts, GNC, Meijer, CVS and more. Purchasing Premama products supports Vitamin Angels®, a nonprofit organization that helps at-risk populations in need – specifically pregnant women, new mothers and children under 5 – gain access to life-changing vitamins and minerals. Visit drinkpremama.com for more information.

