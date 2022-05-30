Smoothies Market Size to Grow by USD 7.03 billion | Fruit-based to be Highest Revenue-generating Segment | Technavio

May 30, 2022, 04:30 ET
NEW YORK, May 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The smoothies market size is expected to grow by USD 7.03 billion from 2020 to 2025. Moreover, the market's growth will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.37%. The growth can be mainly attributed to the increasing number of smoothie outlets. However, fluctuating prices of fruits and vegetables may challenge market growth.
To gain further insights into market dynamics, View a Sample Report Now
Smoothies Market 2021-2025: Scope
The smoothies market report covers the following areas:
Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000. Get lifetime access to our Technavio insights
Frequently Asked Questions:
- What is the parent market of the smoothies market?
Technavio categorizes the global smoothies market as a part of the global packaged foods and meats market.
- What is one of the major trends in the market?
The increasing number of product launches by regional and international players is one of the major trends in the market
- How big is the North American market?
45% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period.
- What was the year-over-year growth rate of the market in 2021?
The year-over-year growth rate of the market in 2021 was 4.12%.
Smoothies Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Barfresh Food Group Inc., Danone SA, Happy Planet Foods Inc., J Sainsbury Plc, Jamba Juice, MTY Food Group Inc., PepsiCo Inc., Smoothie King Franchises Inc., The Coca Cola Co., and The Hain Celestial Group Inc. are some of the major market participants.
We offer customization at the time of purchase! Speak to our Analyst for a customized report
Smoothies Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
- Product
- Fruit Based
- Dairy Based
- Others
- Type
- Out Of Home
- At Home
- Geographic
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
Uncover the contribution of each segment of the market. View our Sample Now
Smoothies Market 2021-2025: Revenue-generating Product Segments
The fruit-based segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the growing adoption of fruit-based smoothies. These smoothies are high in minerals and antioxidants, and their cost is more than regular juices and smoothies. The rising health consciousness among consumers, changing lifestyles, and food habits are also leading to the growth of this segment. Organic fruit smoothies are prepared from fresh fruits that are not sprayed with harmful chemicals and pesticides.
Smoothies Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist smoothies market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the smoothies market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the smoothies market across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, MEA, North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of smoothies market vendors
Related Reports:
Kiwi Fruits Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Water Enhancer Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
|
Smoothies Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.37%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 7.03 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
4.12
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, MEA, North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 45%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Germany, China, Canada, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Barfresh Food Group Inc., Danone SA, Happy Planet Foods Inc., J Sainsbury Plc, Jamba Juice, MTY Food Group Inc., PepsiCo Inc., Smoothie King Franchises Inc., The Coca Cola Co., and The Hain Celestial Group Inc.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Packaged foods and meats
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Product
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product
- 5.3 Fruit based - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Fruit based - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 18: Fruit based - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Dairy based - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Dairy based - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 20: Dairy based - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 21: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 22: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.6 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by Product
6 Market Segmentation by Type
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 24: Type - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 25: Comparison by Type
- 6.3 Out of home - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 26: Out of home - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 27: Out of home - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.4 At home - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 28: At home - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 29: At home - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.5 Market opportunity by Type
- Exhibit 30: Market opportunity by Type
7 Customer Landscape
8 Geographic Landscape
- 8.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 32: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 33: Geographic comparison
- 8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 34: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 35: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 36: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 37: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 38: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 39: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 40: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 41: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 42: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 43: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 44: Key leading countries
- 8.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 45: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 9.1 Market drivers
- 9.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 46: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 9.3 Market trends
10 Vendor Landscape
- 10.1 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 47: Vendor landscape
- 10.2 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 48: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 49: Industry risks
11 Vendor Analysis
- 11.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 50: Vendors covered
- 11.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 51: Market positioning of vendors
- 11.3 Barfresh Food Group Inc.
- Exhibit 52: Barfresh Food Group Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 53: Barfresh Food Group Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 54: Barfresh Food Group Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 55: Barfresh Food Group Inc. - Segment focus
- 11.4 Danone SA
- Exhibit 56: Danone SA - Overview
- Exhibit 57: Danone SA - Business segments
- Exhibit 58: Danone SA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 59: Danone SA - Segment focus
- 11.5 Happy Planet Foods Inc.
- Exhibit 60: Happy Planet Foods Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 61: Happy Planet Foods Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 62: Happy Planet Foods Inc. - Key offerings
- 11.6 J Sainsbury Plc
- Exhibit 63: J Sainsbury Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 64: J Sainsbury Plc - Product and service
- Exhibit 65: J Sainsbury Plc - Key offerings
- 11.7 Jamba Juice
- Exhibit 66: Jamba Juice - Overview
- Exhibit 67: Jamba Juice - Product and service
- Exhibit 68: Jamba Juice - Key news
- Exhibit 69: Jamba Juice - Key offerings
- 11.8 MTY Food Group Inc.
- Exhibit 70: MTY Food Group Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 71: MTY Food Group Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 72: MTY Food Group Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 73: MTY Food Group Inc. - Segment focus
- 11.9 PepsiCo Inc.
- Exhibit 74: PepsiCo Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 75: PepsiCo Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 76: PepsiCo Inc – Key news
- Exhibit 77: PepsiCo Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 78: PepsiCo Inc. - Segment focus
- 11.10 Smoothie King Franchises Inc.
- Exhibit 79: Smoothie King Franchises Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 80: Smoothie King Franchises Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 81: Smoothie King Franchises Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 82: Smoothie King Franchises Inc. - Key offerings
- 11.11 The Coca Cola Co.
- Exhibit 83: The Coca Cola Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 84: The Coca Cola Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 85: The Coca Cola Co. – Key news
- Exhibit 86: The Coca Cola Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 87: The Coca Cola Co. - Segment focus
- 11.12 The Hain Celestial Group Inc.
- Exhibit 88: The Hain Celestial Group Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 89: The Hain Celestial Group Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 90: The Hain Celestial Group Inc. – Key news
- Exhibit 91: The Hain Celestial Group Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 92: The Hain Celestial Group Inc. - Segment focus
12 Appendix
- 12.1 Scope of the report
- 12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 93: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 12.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 94: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 95: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 96: Information sources
- 12.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 97: List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article