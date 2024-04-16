Smoothies Market size to increase by USD 664.85 million between 2022 to 2027, Market Segmentation by Consumption Pattern and Geography, Technavio

NEW YORK, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global smoothies market size is estimated to grow by USD 664.85 million from 2023 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.06% during the forecast period. The global smoothies market faces intense competition from juices, carbonated beverages, coconut water, and energy drinks. Consumers prefer natural drinks like coconut water due to its nutritional benefits and hydrating properties. The wellness movement drives sales of smoothies and pre-packaged products, with trends toward plant-based ingredients, creative recipes, and healthier meal options. Smoothie cafes, QSRs, and wellness brands like Tropical Smoothie Cafe and Innocent Smoothies use humor and wit to promote their health-conscious offerings. Fruit-based smoothies, nuts, dairy products, and herbs/spices are popular ingredients.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Smoothies Market 2023-2027

To understand more about this market- Download a FREE Sample Report in minutes!

The Consumption Pattern segment emerges as the fastest-growing segment in the smoothies market

The global smoothies market experienced significant growth in 2022, with fruit-based smoothies leading the charge. Fruits, such as strawberries, mango, banana, and spinach, dominate the scene, catering to health-conscious consumers and those with dietary restrictions, like lactose intolerance. Vegetable-based smoothies, supplemented with herbs and spices, also gained popularity as part of the wellness movement. Cafes and juice bars, including Tropical Smoothie Cafe and Innocent Smoothies, capitalized on this trend, offering creative recipes like Chia Banana Boost and Peanut butter Roasted Banana. Pre-packaged products and fast food outlets, such as QSRs and Smoothie King, followed suit, integrating plant-based ingredients and healthy beverages into their menus. Smoothie sales soared, driven by consumers seeking healthier meal options and adhering to healthier diets and lifestyle choices. Tropical fruits, like pineapple and coconut, added a tropical twist to these beverages, while nuts, seeds, and dairy products provided additional nutritional benefits. The smoothie market continued to evolve, reflecting the ongoing health awareness and Western dietary patterns.

The smoothies market in North America, particularly in the US and Canada, is experiencing significant growth due to the wellness movement and health-conscious dietary choices. Fruits such as strawberries, mango, banana, pineapple, and leafy greens like spinach and kale are popular ingredients in creative smoothie recipes. Brands like Innocent Smoothies, Humor, Wit, and Smoothie King are leading the charge, offering plant-based ingredients, herbs, and spices to cater to various dietary needs and lifestyle choices. Smoothie bowls, acai bowls, and pitaya bowls are gaining popularity as consumers prioritize their health and well-being. Fruit-based smoothies, including tropical flavors, are increasingly replacing high-sucrose beverages like soft drinks. Novel substances like erythritol are used to sweeten smoothies while maintaining a healthy diet. QSRs like Smoothie King, Bolthouse Farms, and Be Berry Stings are innovating with new recipes and smoothie cartons, further fueling sales. The global smoothies market continues to expand, with a focus on healthy beverages, nuts, dairy products, and consumer health consciousness.

Commenting on the market trends, a Senior Analyst of Technavio, stated," The smoothies market is set to expand due to numerous product launches from regional and international brands, including Parle Agro's SMOODH Fruit Smoothies and KIND's Frozen Smoothie Bowls. Innovative strategies, technical advancements, and consumer health consciousness are key growth drivers. Key trends include tropical flavors, healthy snacks, and low-calorie options with ingredients like fruits, vegetables, and supplements from brands like Bolthouse Farms and Tropical Smoothie Cafe."

To understand more about this market- Download a FREE Sample Report in minutes!

Analyst Review

In today's health-conscious world, the Smoothies Market is thriving, with an increasing number of consumers opting for fruits, vegetables, and supplements over fast food and pre-packaged products. Cafes and juice bars, such as Tropical Smoothie Cafe, have become popular destinations for those seeking healthier meal options. These establishments offer a variety of smoothies made with tropical fruits like mango and pineapple, as well as vegetables like spinach and kale. The Wellness movement has also led to the popularity of smoothie bowls, which are not only delicious but also nutritious. Brands like Innocent Smoothies add a touch of humor and wit to their marketing, making healthy choices more appealing. With the sales of smoothies on the rise, it's clear that this market is here to stay. Whether you're looking for a Chia Banana Boost or a simple banana smoothie, there's a delicious and healthy option for every dietary choice.

Market Overview

In the vibrant world of Smoothies Market, we offer a diverse range of products designed to cater to various health and taste preferences. Our selection includes fruits like bananas, apples, and oranges, vegetables such as spinach and carrots, and superfoods like chia seeds and kale. We provide vegetable and protein smoothies, fruit smoothies, and even nut-based options. Our offerings are not just delicious but also nutritious, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. Our goal is to make healthy living convenient and enjoyable for you. Whether you're looking for a quick breakfast, a post-workout snack, or just a tasty treat, Smoothies Market has got you covered. Come and explore our wide range of offerings today!

To understand more about this market- Download a FREE Sample Report in minutes!

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio