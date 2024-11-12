SmoothSkin Introduces Groundbreaking DuoLux Innovations in LED Red Light Therapy

Revolutionizing skincare with cutting-edge LED technology to rejuvenate and enhance skin health.

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SmoothSkin, a global leader in advanced light technology, launches two transformative products that bring a new level of innovation to skincare: the DuoLux Collagen+ LED Face Mask and the DuoLux Mini LED Eye Patches. Available on SmoothSkin.com and Amazon.com, these cutting-edge devices offer a hands-free, at-home solution to achieving salon-level results through clinically proven LED red light therapy.

With over 40 years of expertise in light-based skincare and body care innovations, SmoothSkin's in-house team of engineers and researchers has designed these devices to deliver optimal results while prioritizing safety, effectiveness, and ease of use. The innovative LED technology combined with skin-boosting formulations provides a dual approach to skincare that hydrates and stimulates collagen and elastin production to restore youthful, glowing skin.

DuoLux LED Face Mask+ Hydrogel Masks is the only face-specific LED mask with a custom-designed hydrogel mask that combines deep hydration and powerful LED technology for immediate anti-aging effects. The Collagen+ Hydrogel Sheet Mask is enriched with hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, and green tea extract, designed to soothe, deeply hydrate, and enhance skin tone. The transparent design allows light to pass through, ensuring the LED can work effectively. It is clinically proven to reduce wrinkles, pigmentation, and redness while promoting collagen production in just four weeks. The FDA-cleared device fits comfortably with a 10-minute treatment, making it an ideal addition to any skincare routine.

DuoLux LED Eye Patches + Hydrocolloids provide a compact and powerful solution for reducing fine lines and wrinkles in the delicate under-eye area or spot-treating any area on the body. Utilizing red and infrared light therapy, these patches reduce the appearance of wrinkles by up to 35% within four weeks. The hydrocolloid patches are enriched with hyaluronic acid for instant hydration and niacinamide and peptides to boost collagen production, minimizing puffiness and evening skin tone. With its sleek, wireless design and magnetic charging, the DuoLux Mini is perfect for on-the-go use, delivering salon-quality results in just 10 minutes, 3–5 times a week.

"SmoothSkin has developed a deep understanding of how light interacts with the skin, and our goal is to continuously innovate while ensuring that our products are backed by independent clinical evidence. I am excited to introduce these latest additions to the SmoothSkin range," said Marc Clement, Chief Innovation Officer at SmoothSkin.

Clinical trials have demonstrated impressive results, with 96% of users reporting plumper, more hydrated, and brighter skin after four weeks of use, and 92% noticing a visible reduction in fine lines and wrinkles. The DuoLux devices utilize two clinically proven LED wavelengths: 630nm red light to stimulate collagen production and combat the visible signs of aging, and 830nm near-infrared light to penetrate deeper into the skin for a firmer, more radiant complexion.

Both products are available for purchase in the U.S. at smoothskin.com and Amazon.com. High-resolution imagery and additional information can be accessed HERE.

About SmoothSkin:

SmoothSkin is a leading innovator in technology-driven beauty solutions, specializing in advanced light-based skincare and body care technology. With over 40 years of expertise, SmoothSkin adopts an evidence-based approach to beauty, investing in research and development to create products that deliver visible results. In addition to IPL technology, SmoothSkin continues to push the boundaries of skincare innovation with its LED-based skincare products.

For more information, visit smoothskin.com or follow @smoothskin_us on social media. Customer support can be reached at [email protected].

