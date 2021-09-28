Smoothstack, Inc. Named 2021 People's Choice Award winner in the 2021 MD Cybersecurity Awards by the Cybersecurity Association of Maryland, Inc.

FAIRFAX, Va., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Smoothstack, Inc. today announced the Cybersecurity Association of Maryland, Inc. (CAMI), Maryland's only nonprofit organization dedicated to bolstering the growth of the state's cybersecurity industry, named Smoothstack the People's Choice Winner in the 2021 MD Cybersecurity Awards. These competitive awards recognize leading-edge cybersecurity product and services companies headquartered in Maryland for their innovations and contributions to the state's cybersecurity ecosystem.

For Smoothstack's Winning People's Choice Award, and Cybersecurity Diversity Trailblazer Award Finalist nomination, Smoothstack partnered with WiCyS (Women in Cybersecurity) to hire and train twenty-five talented women-veterans in their Maryland Registered Department of Labor Apprenticeship. These talented women-veterans are now being placed on cybersecurity projects with Fortune 500 partners.

"We're thrilled to be recognized as a leading player in the Maryland cybersecurity community," said John Akkara, CEO. "Behind this recognition is our team's determination to provide our customers with outstanding protection against cybersecurity threats. As security threats evolve we pride ourselves on the ability to pivot and be on the forefront of innovation."

In total, 84 nominations were considered across 7 categories for the 2020 MD Cybersecurity Awards. Entries were evaluated by 12 independent judges whose roles range from Vice Presidents to Founders.

"We are pleased to name Smoothstack as a winner in the 2021 MD Cybersecurity Awards," said Gregg Smith, Board Chairman of CAMI; CEO of Attila Security. "The winners comprise an elite group of cybersecurity leaders in the State of Maryland, and have contributed immensely to Maryland's growth as a national cybersecurity powerhouse."

About Smoothstack

Smoothstack multiplies technology talent potential to power today's complex businesses. We accomplish this by removing barriers to hire diverse talent and upskill them through elite, immersive, outcome-based training. Smoothstack creates opportunities for populations traditionally underrepresented in the technology sector, such as minorities, women, and veterans. Smoothstack designs staffing solutions to deliver predictable expert talent pipelines, leading the way to better opportunities, better candidates, and better outcomes. Smoothstack is a women-owned/ minority-owned business.

About CAMI

The Cybersecurity Association of Maryland, Inc. (CAMI) is a statewide, 501(c)(6) nonprofit organization established in 2015. CAMI is Maryland's only organization solely dedicated to the growth of Maryland's cybersecurity industry. The organization strives to help members form connections with each other, industry resources and potential private and public sector buyers. Additionally, CAMI provides free cybersecurity incident response advice to Maryland businesses with its Cyber SWAT Team, composed of select organization members.

