Smoothstack joins the RiseUp with ServiceNow global program to help close the IT skills gap and fuel tech employment equity

MCLEAN, Va., Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Smoothstack today announced it has joined the RiseUp with ServiceNow global program to help skill and train individuals in the ServiceNow ecosystem, preparing them for in-demand jobs in technology. The partnership will provide organizations with the talent needed to navigate the era of digital business while expanding career opportunities for individuals.

Through its merit-based hire-train-deploy (HTD) approach, Smoothstack will create ServiceNow-certified IT professionals and deploy them to Fortune 500 and federal government clients. Smoothstack is the only partner with the capabilities to provide cleared individuals (up to TS/SCI full scope) across all government agencies and ServiceNow partners.

As a Placement Partner, Smoothstack's membership supports RiseUp with ServiceNow's ambition to skill one million people on the ServiceNow platform by the end of 2024. RiseUp with ServiceNow also expands on the traditional definition of technology talent by emphasizing whole‑person competencies and "power skills" such as critical thinking, interpersonal communication and creativity. 

"We're so excited to join the RiseUp with ServiceNow Program, which has a big goal to skill one million people by the end of 2024," said John Akkara, CEO of Smoothstack. "No one company can close the digital skills gap alone. It takes many of us working together to accelerate our progress towards more equitable tech employment." 

"As more organizations look to technology to drive productivity and efficiency, digital talent is essential for success, but increasingly hard to identify," said Amy Regan Morehouse, senior vice president of global education at ServiceNow. "We are thrilled Smoothstack chose RiseUp with ServiceNow to help close that opportunity gap. Through the program, individuals will be empowered to build meaningful technology careers with a promising trajectory."

About Smoothstack
Smoothstack is an IT services and solutions provider with a unique ability to create net-new talent through its hire-train-deploy (HTD) approach. Its experienced team provides strategic consulting, project support, and talent development in the areas of Application Development, Cloud, Digital Platforms, Data Engineering & AI, and Cybersecurity to F500 companies and government agencies. With AI embedded throughout its vetting and training process, Smoothstack skills high-aptitude software engineers on leading technologies aligned to their clients' unique tech environments. For more information visit www.smoothstack.com.

ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, Now Platform, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.  

