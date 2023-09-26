Smoothstack Partners with Databricks to Drive Business Value with the Lakehouse Platform

Smoothstack, Inc.

26 Sep, 2023, 09:00 ET

MCLEAN, Va., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Smoothstack, an IT services and solutions company with a unique ability to create net-new technology talent at scale via their Hire-Train-Deploy offering, today announced they have partnered with Databricks, the data and AI company, to drive business value by unifying data and artificial intelligence (AI).

As a Databricks Consulting Partner, Smoothstack will expand their ability to create net-new talent at scale, thereby enabling their federal government and F500 clients to maximize the potential of the Databricks Lakehouse Platform. Smoothstack's Databricks consulting practice focuses on designing and implementing scalable and maintainable data solutions, handling data modernizations and migrations, and crafting data governance and analytics strategies to meet the next generation of use cases in data and AI.

Databricks' Lakehouse Platform helps organizations accelerate innovation by unifying data teams with an open, scalable platform for all of their data-driven use cases. From streaming analytics and AI to business intelligence (BI), Databricks provides a modern lakehouse architecture that unifies data engineering, data science, machine learning and analytics within a single collaborative platform.

"By partnering with Databricks, we enhance our ability to deliver greater value to our clients, streamlining their data solutions to empower better decision-making, drive innovation, and foster a competitive edge," said John Akkara, CEO of Smoothstack.

About Smoothstack
Smoothstack is an IT services and solutions provider with a unique ability to create net-new talent through its hire-train-deploy (HTD) approach. Its experienced team provides strategic consulting, project support, and talent development in the areas of Application Development, Cloud, Digital Platforms, Data Engineering & AI, and Cybersecurity to F500 companies and government agencies. With AI embedded throughout its vetting and training process, Smoothstack skills high-aptitude software engineers on leading technologies aligned to their clients' unique tech environments. For more information visit www.smoothstack.com.

