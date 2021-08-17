SMP Pharmacy Solutions announces Mark Silvio as Eastern Regional President

MIAMI, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SMP Pharmacy Solutions has brought in longtime fertility sales executive, Mark Silvio, as Eastern Regional President. As the latest addition to the company's leadership team, Mark will work cross functionally to develop the sales force, grow company market share and contribute to SMP Pharmacy's commitment to deliver innovative solutions and the best customer experience to the fertility community.

With over 35 years of pharmaceutical industry experience, Mark most recently served as the Senior Business Director at EMD Serono, responsible for developing and executing a national sales strategy that delivered record results for the fertility portfolio.

"Mark has earned a reputation as a trustworthy, innovative partner in the fertility space," says Pam Schumann, CEO of SMP Pharmacy Solutions. "With our continued commitment to transforming the fertility pharmacy experience for both patients and practices, it's important to us to bring on team members that share the same knowledge and passion for the industry to the team."

Over the years, Mark has collaborated with several startup ventures and for the last 20 years was at EMD Serono where he progressed through roles of increasing responsibility and was recognized for outstanding performance with numerous national and global awards.

"I am excited to join the SMP Leadership Team and their mission to create a best-in-class Fertility Specialty Pharmacy," says Mark. "I've been working in partnership with SMP Pharmacy since its inception as a fertility pharmacy provider, and from the beginning they have put the patient experience first. Pam has assembled a passionate team of professionals committed to building on a solid foundation. With an impressive investment in technology and innovation, we have a clear focus on continuing to be the pharmacy partner of choice with clinics and delivering the best patient experience for fertility patients."

An active member in ASRM, Mark also participates in advocacy programs with RESOLVE, the national Infertility Association. Mark will continue to push forward the rollout of SMP Pharmacy's new MedReady initiative, the first protocol-based medication injection training platform, while heading up growth in the companies Eastern Region.

About SMP Pharmacy Solutions

Rooted in experience and customer care, SMP Pharmacy Solutions is a fertility and specialty pharmacy that takes a modern approach to servicing patients and partners. Established in 2003, SMP Pharmacy Solutions has grown from a regional specialty pharmacy to a national award-winning fertility and specialty pharmacy with licenses in 50 states and strategic partnerships with leading manufacturers. In partnership with healthcare-focused investment firm, Galen Partners, SMP Pharmacy Solutions continues to revolutionize the specialty pharmacy space holding themselves to the highest industry standards in technology, service level and strategic partnerships. SMP has developed specific therapeutic expertise in fertility pharmacy and specialty services, holding major accreditations including ACHC and PCAB.

For more information, visit www.smppharmacy.com .

Media Contact: Casey Tarnas, [email protected]

SOURCE SMP Pharmacy Solutions

Related Links

smppharmacy.com

