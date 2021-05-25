SMP Pharmacy Solutions Announces Olga Milobedzki as Chief Strategy Officer

MIAMI, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SMP Pharmacy Solutions has brought on industry veteran, Olga Milobedzki, as Chief Strategy Officer. Milobedzki is SMP Pharmacy's latest hire as the pharmacy, known for their modern and forward-thinking strategies, continues to build a leadership team rooted in experience and innovation.

Bringing on Milobedzki supports SMP Pharmacy's ongoing efforts to address the quickly changing fertility landscape. SMP has always been at the forefront of creating innovative programming and strategic partnerships, and putting an emphasis on this role continues that dedication to evolution in fertility and specialty medicine.

"Olga is a natural fit for our team," says Pam Schumann, CEO. "As we continue to modernize our offerings at SMP with the creation of programs like our mobile app and digital injection training modules, it was important that we build our vision from the inside out, starting with our internal personnel. Bringing on Olga to support our innovation, in addition to creating a larger presence on the West Coast, was imperative to our continued growth and success."

Recognized for her strategy and development within the reproductive medicine space, Milobedzki spent over 15 years at Ferring Pharmaceuticals. Most recently, she led the launch and adoption of Ferring's innovative digital consumer platform, Fertility House Calls, developed to connect prospective patients with fertility specialists.

"I have focused my career building valuable relationships with reproductive endocrinologists and fertility clinics nationally and I'm thrilled I can continue to build upon that foundation at SMP Pharmacy. I have an immense passion and commitment to improving access to care and enhancing the treatment journey through innovation for the infertility community. I'm proud to be joining a company that shares that same sentiment." says Milobedzki.

The appointment of Olga Milobedzki as CSO is the latest of a number of investments and additions SMP Pharmacy has made as they secure their position in the fertility industry by bringing on reproductive medicine experts. In addition to Milobedzki, SMP Pharmacy recently brought on CEO, Pam Schumann, CFO, Joe Sinicropi, Clinical Educator, Susan Sciandra, BSN RN and Marketing Director, Casey Tarnas.

Milobedzki will be based out of their California office and continue to grow their West coast presence.

About SMP Pharmacy Solutions

Rooted in experience and customer care, SMP Pharmacy Solutions is a fertility and specialty pharmacy that takes a modern approach to servicing patients and partners. Established in 2003, SMP Pharmacy Solutions has grown from a regional specialty pharmacy to a national award-winning fertility and specialty pharmacy with licenses in 50 states and strategic partnerships with leading manufacturers. In partnership with healthcare-focused investment firm, Galen Partners, SMP Pharmacy Solutions continues to revolutionize the specialty pharmacy space holding themselves to the highest industry standards in technology, service level and strategic partnerships. SMP has developed specific therapeutic expertise in fertility pharmacy and specialty services, holding major accreditations including ACHC and PCAB.

For more information, visit www.smppharmacy.com .

