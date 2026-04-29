SMPL Investor Alert: Simply Good Foods Securities Fraud Investigation - Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Potential Class Action After Allegedly Understating Revenue Decline Severity: Levi & Korsinsky

Simply Good Foods shares lost over 25% of their value in over two sessions following the release of Q2 2026 net sales faltering 9.4% below the prior year -- missing Wall Street consensus by a wide margin and forcing the company to slash its guidance.

NEW YORK, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Simply Good Foods (SMPL) shareholders watched the stock shed more than 25% in just two days after the Company reported Q2 2026 net sales of $326 million -- a 9.4% year-over-year decline that fell well short of analyst estimates and below Simply Good Foods' internal guidance. Investors who lost money on SMPL shares are encouraged to submit their information now to discuss their legal rights . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

Wall Street consensus had anticipated substantially higher Q2 revenue. The $326 million figure represented one of the largest negative surprises in the Company's recent history as a public company. The stock's reaction was immediate: shares dropped more than 18% intraday on the earnings release date, erasing hundreds of millions of dollars in market capitalization in a matter of hours. The stock fell an additional 11.5% the following day, resulting in a two-day drop from a price of $14.41 on April 8 to a closing price of $10.44 per share on April 10.

The earnings miss was compounded by a simultaneous revision to FY 2026 guidance. On the Q1 2026 earnings call on January 8, 2026, CFO Christopher Bealer had stated: "We are reaffirming our outlook for fiscal year 2026. Specifically, we continue to expect the following: net-sales growth is expected to be in the range of negative 2% to positive 2%." The Company subsequently cut that guidance to a 7-10% revenue decline for the full year -- a swing of up to 12 percentage points from the top end of the prior range.

Shareholders who purchased SMPL and suffered a loss may click here to get more information about the investigation . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

ABOUT THE FIRM -- For over two decades, Levi & Korsinsky has represented shareholders in securities class actions. Ranked in ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years.

Frequently Asked Questions About the SMPL Investigation

Q: How much did SMPL stock drop? A: Shares fell over 18% in a single session after the Company disclosed Q2 2026 net sales of $326 million -- a 9.4% year-over-year decline that missed analyst expectations. Investors who purchased shares at higher prices may be entitled to compensation.

Q: Which statements are being investigated as potentially misleading? A: The investigation concerns whether Simply Good Foods made materially false or misleading statements regarding its revenue trajectory and full-year outlook. When the Q2 results and revised guidance were revealed, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: What do SMPL investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I already sold my SMPL shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. You submit a claim form to receive your portion of recovery.

CONTACT:\

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP\

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.\

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.\

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor\

New York, NY 10004\

[email protected] \

Tel: (212) 363-7500\

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP