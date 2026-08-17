SMPL Stockholder Notice: Robbins LLP Reminds Investors of the Class Action Against The Simply Good Foods Company

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP reminds investors that a class action was filed on behalf of all purchasers of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ: SMPL) common stock between October 24, 2024 and April 8, 2026 (the "Class Period"). Good Foods sells consumer packaged foods and snacking products under its various brands.

The complaint alleges that Good Foods misled investors regarding the successful integration of OWYN.

Investors who suffered significant losses during the Class Period may be eligible to participate in the lawsuit and should contact Robbins LLP for information about becoming lead plaintiff before the October 13, 2026 deadline.

Why Was Good Foods Sued?

Plaintiff alleges that on April 29, 2024, Good Foods announced it agreed to acquire OWYN for $280 million in an all-cash transaction (the "Acquisition"). At the time, Good Foods stated that the Acquisition offered several "compelling strategic and financial benefits," including the diversification of the Company's portfolio by increasing its "presence within the RTD shake segment."

The Acquisition was completed on June 13, 2024, and defendants claimed the integration was "progressing as planned." Then, in October 2025, Good Foods' CEO represented that the OWYN integration had been "largely completed" and "gone well."

The complaint alleges that the integration of OWYN has been a complete failure. Specifically, the complaint alleges that defendants failed to disclose:

(a) that Good Foods had lost key managerial personnel following the Acquisition necessary for the successful integration of the acquired OWYN assets, impairing the Company's ability to achieve the Acquisition's purported strategic initiatives and financial and operational targets;

(b) that Good Foods had materially increased its general and administrative spending to compensate for the loss of key managerial personnel, leading to an inefficient and bloated organizational structure and the lack of clear and cohesive strategic priorities for its OWYN segment;

(c) that the addition of a new pea protein supplier for OWYN formulations prior to the Acquisition had created significant product quality issues which had negatively impacted the taste, texture, and shelf-life of OWYN products, leading to negative product reviews, depressed consumer sales, and the loss of important distributor relationships;

(d) that, in an effort to boost sales in the short-term, Good Foods had offered discounts and engaged in other promotional activities for OWYN products above its historical practices, eroding the Company's margins but failing to achieve the desired sales turnaround;

(e) that, in order to stem the margin erosion being suffered in its OWYN segment, Good Foods had cut brand support and marketing for OWYN, further depressing product sales; and

(f) as a result of (a)-(e) above, the Acquisition had largely failed to achieve its key strategic goals, the integration of OWYN had run into severe operational and execution problems, and the business and operational results for the Company's OWYN segment had been materially negatively impacted, undermining the Acquisition's economic rationale.

Why Did SMPL Stock Drop?

Plaintiff contends that on April 9, 2026, Good Foods announced its second quarter of 2026 earnings results, revealing that consumer consumption had plummeted across all of the Company's brands. Rather than the double-digit growth previously highlighted, OWYN's quarterly sales had contracted by nearly 17% year-over-year. Good Foods further revealed a $187 million impairment charge against its OWYN brand intangible assets and slashed its 2026 net sales outlook to a range of negative 7% to negative 10%. On this news, the price of Good Foods common stock declined from $14.41 per share on April 8, 2026 to $10.44 per share on April 10, 2026, a decline of more than 27% over a two-day trading period.

On July 9, 2026, Good Foods reported the Company's financial results for its third fiscal quarter ending May 30, 2026. In reporting these results, the Company revealed an additional $13 million impairment of its OWYN assets, bringing cumulative impairments for the brand to $200 million – 70% of the purchase price less than two years after the Acquisition closed. In the related earnings call, defendant Scalzo acknowledged the severity of the Company's problems following the Acquisition, stating, "[i]mportantly, we remain in the early stages of our turnaround and have significant work ahead."

The price of Good Foods shares has declined more than 70% from Class Period highs of more than $40 per share to lows of less than $11 per share by Class Period end.

Who May Be Eligible to Participate in the Good Foods Class Action?

The lawsuit seeks to represent investors who purchased or otherwise acquired UWMC securities between October 24, 2024 and April 8, 2026. Investors who suffered losses during that period may have legal rights under the federal securities laws.

What Is a Lead Plaintiff?

The lead plaintiff is a court-appointed investor who represents the interests of all class members throughout the litigation. Serving as lead plaintiff is not required to share in any potential recovery. Investors who do not seek appointment may remain absent class members if the case proceeds and later resolves successfully.

Shareholders who wish to seek appointment as lead plaintiff must do so no later than October 13, 2026.

Does it Cost Anything to Participate?

No. Robbins LLP represents investors on a contingency fee basis. Fees and litigation expenses are paid by defendants only if there is a recovery.

Contact Robbins LLP

Investors seeking additional information about The Simply Good Foods Company securities class action may contact Robbins LLP by submitting an inquiry, emailing attorney Aaron Dumas, Jr., or calling (800) 350-6003.

About Robbins LLP

Robbins LLP is a shareholder rights law firm focused on representing investors in securities fraud and shareholder litigation. The firm has helped recover more than $1 billion for investors, obtained significant corporate governance reforms, and has represented shareholders in cases involving alleged violations of the federal securities laws.

"Companies have an obligation to provide investors with complete and accurate information so that markets can function fairly and efficiently," said Brian J. Robbins, Founding Partner of Robbins LLP.

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SOURCE Robbins LLP