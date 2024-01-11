SMPTE Announces New Membership Benefits for 2024 Change Campaign

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. , Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SMPTE®, the home of media professionals, technologists, and engineers, today announced new membership benefits starting January 2024. These changes reflect the needs of the SMPTE community and include easier access to standards, self-study courses, and the Motion Imaging Journal.

SMPTE Standards will be available to members at no additional cost. The SMPTE Standards library will become available on the SMPTE website, where members can download them at any time. Non-members will also have access to SMPTE Standards through a paid subscription service.

SMPTE self-study courses will also be available to members at no additional cost. Other continuing education materials, like instructor-led courses, will be sold at a discount to members. Non-members will still be able to purchase both self-study and instructor-led courses.

Finally, a new version of the SMPTE Motion Imaging Journal will be available to members on the website. This updated version of the journal will improve the member experience by being more comprehensive and accessible to members and will include a search function. The last ten years of issues will be available in January.

"This is what our members have been asking for, and we delivered," said SMPTE Executive Director David Grindle. "These changes are imperative to the future of SMPTE and the industry, as they make our society, and our services, more accessible."

About SMPTE®

SMPTE is the global society of media professionals, technologists, and engineers working in the digital entertainment industry. The Society fosters a diverse and engaged membership from both the technology and creative communities, delivering vast educational offerings, technical conferences, and exhibitions, the SMPTE Motion Imaging Journal, and access to a rich network of colleagues essential to their career success. As an internationally recognized standards organization, SMPTE also provides a vital technical framework of engineering standards and guidelines that allow the seamless creation, management, and delivery of media for art, entertainment, and education worldwide.

