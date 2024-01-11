SMPTE Announces New Membership Benefits for 2024 Change Campaign

News provided by

SMPTE

11 Jan, 2024, 10:00 ET

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. , Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SMPTE®, the home of media professionals, technologists, and engineers, today announced new membership benefits starting January 2024. These changes reflect the needs of the SMPTE community and include easier access to standards, self-study courses, and the Motion Imaging Journal.

SMPTE Standards will be available to members at no additional cost. The SMPTE Standards library will become available on the SMPTE website, where members can download them at any time. Non-members will also have access to SMPTE Standards through a paid subscription service.

SMPTE self-study courses will also be available to members at no additional cost. Other continuing education materials, like instructor-led courses, will be sold at a discount to members. Non-members will still be able to purchase both self-study and instructor-led courses.

Finally, a new version of the SMPTE Motion Imaging Journal will be available to members on the website. This updated version of the journal will improve the member experience by being more comprehensive and accessible to members and will include a search function. The last ten years of issues will be available in January.

"This is what our members have been asking for, and we delivered," said SMPTE Executive Director David Grindle. "These changes are imperative to the future of SMPTE and the industry, as they make our society, and our services, more accessible."

Further information about SMPTE is online at smpte.org.

About SMPTE®
SMPTE is the global society of media professionals, technologists, and engineers working in the digital entertainment industry. The Society fosters a diverse and engaged membership from both the technology and creative communities, delivering vast educational offerings, technical conferences, and exhibitions, the SMPTE Motion Imaging Journal, and access to a rich network of colleagues essential to their career success. As an internationally recognized standards organization, SMPTE also provides a vital technical framework of engineering standards and guidelines that allow the seamless creation, management, and delivery of media for art, entertainment, and education worldwide.

All trademarks appearing herein are the properties of their respective owners.

SOURCE SMPTE

Also from this source

SMPTE to Host First-of-a-Kind Power of Color Symposium

SMPTE to Host First-of-a-Kind Power of Color Symposium

SMPTE®, the home of media professionals, technologists, and engineers, recently announced that on Feb. 6-7, 2024, the Society will host its inaugural ...
Latest in Lasers, LEDs, Automatic Captioning, and Virtual Production to Highlight SMPTE's Inaugural Emerging Technology Showcase

Latest in Lasers, LEDs, Automatic Captioning, and Virtual Production to Highlight SMPTE's Inaugural Emerging Technology Showcase

SMPTE®, the home for media professionals, technologists, and engineers, has announced the partner companies that will be powering the newly added...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Entertainment

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.