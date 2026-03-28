SMR Investors Have Opportunity to Lead NuScale Power Corporation Securities Fraud Lawsuit

NEW YORK, March 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

Why: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of Class A common stock of NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE: SMR) between May 13, 2025 and November 6, 2025, inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important April 20, 2026 lead plaintiff deadline.

So what: If you purchased NuScale Class A common stock during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

What to do next: To join the NuScale class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=19967 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email [email protected] for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than April 20, 2026. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

Why Rosen Law: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources, or any meaningful peer recognition. Many of these firms do not actually handle securities class actions, but are merely middlemen that refer clients or partner with law firms that actually litigate the cases. Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved, at that time, the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs' Bar. Many of the firm's attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

Details of the case: According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) ENTRA1 Energy LLC ("ENTRA1") had never built, financed, or operated any significant projects– let alone projects in the highly technical and complicated field of nuclear power generation during its entire operating history; (2) NuScale had entrusted its commercialization, distribution, and deployment of its NuScale Power Module ("NPMs") and hundreds of millions of dollars of NuScale capital to an entity that lacked any significant prior experience owning, financing, or operating nuclear energy generation facilities; (3) the purported experience and qualifications attributed to ENTRA1 by defendants during the Class Period in fact referred to the purported experience and qualifications of the principals of the Habboush Group, a distinct entity without significant experience in the field of nuclear power generation; and (4) as a result, NuScale's commercialization strategy was exposed to material, undisclosed risks of failure, delays, regulatory challenges, or other negative setbacks. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

To join the NuScale class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=19967 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email [email protected] for information on the class action.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

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Contact Information:

Laurence Rosen, Esq.

Phillip Kim, Esq.

The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.

275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor

New York, NY 10016

Tel: (212) 686-1060

Toll Free: (866) 767-3653

Fax: (212) 202-3827

[email protected]

www.rosenlegal.com

SOURCE THE ROSEN LAW FIRM, P. A.