SMR Worldwide Announces Rebrand to Sprout

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SMR Worldwide, a globally recognized IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) and Electronics Recycling provider, today announced the company's complete rebranding to Sprout. The rebrand includes a new name, logo, website, mission statement, and values to better align the company's brand collateral with Sprout's value proposition.

Sprout's unique service offerings and in-house integrated portal sets the company apart. "We are distanced from the scrappy startup that spun out of a Duke University dorm room," said CEO Shelly Li. "But despite how far we've come, we remain steadfastly dedicated to innovating at the very edge of sustainability and technology. Our new name embodies both our commitment to putting the planet first and innovating every day like it's Day One."

Sprout has grown from a single location in 2014 to four processing facilities in 2020 with plans to add one more facility in the United States and one more in Europe over the next 12 months. The company will be introducing capabilities to better enhance the growing needs of enterprise partners. Currently, the company provides an array of software-driven solutions, including data destruction, decommissioning, on-site shredding, redeployment, remarketing, recycling, and more for the world's most security-conscious companies.

"Our new brand symbolizes continuous growth and innovation," said HR & Compliance Manager Suzanne Griffin. "Sprout is a name that represents what we do and will allow us to grow into new areas as we scale. Overall we feel that this brand is more accessible and better aligns with our objectives as a company."

Sprout's mission is to revitalize yesterday's technology, together with our enterprise partners. We are laser-focused on delivering the best turnkey ITAD programs from end-to-end, protecting our partners' brand and reputation while minimizing environmental impact.

