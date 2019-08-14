SMR Worldwide Appears on the Inc. 5000 List for the First Time

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time in our five-year history, SMR Worldwide—formerly known as Smart Metals Recycling—will appear on the 2019 Inc. 5000 list of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies. From a single location in 2014 to a three-facility powerhouse in five years, SMR Worldwide is laser-focused in becoming the most disruptive ITAD organization in the world.

Our fresh perspective has made all the difference. We do not take "no" for an answer and are constantly evolving our solutions portfolio to better serve our clients. Engrained in our organizational DNA is the desire to work alongside our clients to build the best possible program… period.

"People make all the difference," said CEO Shelly Li. "While we are humbled to appear on the Inc. 5000 list, we see our appearance as a result of what matters most to SMR—an unbelievably dedicated and hardworking team, living steadfastly to a strong set of company values, and throwing 100% of their efforts every day towards small improvements and innovations. Our people's efforts day in and day out are the sole reason we continue to maintain supersonic growth."

But SMR's story does not stop here. To complement the existing coast-to-coast footprint in the USA, SMR plans to add up to 3 additional new facilities within the Americas by 2021, and up to 5 international locations to service the growing needs of our customers through 2023.

"Being selected to the Inc. 5000 list for 2019 is a tremendous achievement for our team at SMR," said President Tom Allison. "This wouldn't have been possible without our great staff and partners. I'm proud of the growth we as an organization have been able to accomplish in a short period of time. More importantly, I'm proud of the culture that our company has developed due to our passionate and hardworking mindset."

We're ideating new solutions all the time, adding not only new service locations but new service capabilities. For more information, please connect with us via our website: www.smr-worldwide.com.

About SMR Worldwide: The world's most disruptive vision for last-mile asset management, from information erasure to hardware retirement. We partner with the world's leading manufacturers, highest volume IT distributors, and most privacy-obsessed enterprises. Our only focus is to deliver the best turnkey ITAD program from end to end, protecting their brand and reputation while minimizing environmental impact.

About Inc. 5000: Inc. 5000 is a list of America's Fastest-Growing Companies. Inc. 500 started in the early 1980s to showcase entrepreneurs and their successes. The annual conference and awards ceremony will be held in Phoenix, AZ, October 12-14, 2019. To view the entire list of Inc. 5000 companies for 2019, please click on the link below http://www.inc.com/inc5000

