SMS Magic Launches New Messaging Era with Enhanced AI CoPilot Services and Salesforce Admin Assistance at Dreamforce 2024

The company's participation at Salesforce Dreamforce 2024, taking place in San Francisco, CA, on September 17-19, will feature an exclusive AI CoPilot launch, assistance for Salesforce Administrators to master customer engagement and regulatory standards, and high-profile AI roundtable discussions.

PUNE, India and NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SMS Magic, the leading conversational messaging platform, top Salesforce partner, and recipient of the 2021 and 2022 Salesforce APAC ISV Partner of the Year Award, today announces its participation in Dreamforce 2024, the annual Salesforce community event. SMS Magic has chosen the event to unveil its new Messaging AI CoPilot and expanded industry-specific services under its Conversive brand, along with free messaging campaign assessments. The company will also host an advanced AI messaging roundtable led by its CEO, Nitin Seth.

Introducing an Enhanced Way To Engage Customers and Build Trust With AI

SMS Magic will present its new Messaging AI CoPilot — an omnichannel messaging platform that streamlines routine tasks such as inquiry management, lead qualification, and appointment booking. Businesses will get the assistance they need from a trusted AI copilot that analyzes customer behavior and intent, suggests appropriate responses, and facilitates smooth conversation handovers to a live person when required.

The platform will enable businesses to ensure they deliver trusted and compliant messaging while achieving and maintaining greater compliance with 10DLC, HIPAA, GDPR, and TCPA regulatory standards to protect data and grow customer trust.

Empowering Salesforce Admins to be Customer Success Heros

As businesses focus on scaling their operations, Salesforce remains a vital tool in supporting their success. Configuring Salesforce to meet the unique needs of business processes requires specialized expertise, a responsibility typically managed by Salesforce Administrators, who play a key role in ensuring smooth technical implementation.

SMS Magic has expanded its customer engagement capabilities on the Salesforce platform to empower Salesforce Administrator with tools to build sophisticated customer engagement copilots that enhance customer satisfaction and manage critical communications independently.

Salesforce Administrators will benefit from advanced AI-powered tools, providing deeper campaign insights and elevating the quality of customer interactions, ultimately driving better business outcomes.

Looking Out For Businesses With Regulatory Assistance

SMS Magic expands their customer services to now include an expert-led Campaign Clinic for messaging assessments. It will analyze consumer data usage and privacy management during engagements, and establish recommendations for messaging optimization, compliance requirements, and programs for effective campaign messaging.

This new service will support customers in adopting proper SMS regulatory requirements including 10DLC registration before the December 1, 2024 deadline, and ensuring customers stay compliant to achieve the highest quality communications and avoid messaging disruptions, penalties, and costly fines.

An Exclusive AI Messaging Roundtable at Dreamforce 2024

SMS Magic is organizing an AI Roundtable at Dreamforce 2024 that explores AI capabilities for customer experience excellence. This conversation, led by CEO, Nitin Seth, will offer a deep dive into how companies can responsibly add AI to their customer communications today — a topic taking center stage at this year's Dreamforce. The roundtable discussion will touch on the role of AI in handling sensitive consumer information and how businesses can ethically and confidently use it to conduct conversational engagements.

"We couldn't be more excited to participate once again in one of the most important events in our industry. The CRM sector has never faced as much innovation and rapid change, so it's crucial to gather the community at Dreamforce and discuss these topics in detail," said Nitin Seth, Co-Founder and CEO of SMS Magic. He added, "We're also eager for the world to finally see what we've been working on with industry-specific AI messaging copilots, and to address responsible AI usage with industry experts."

The SMS Magic service expansion and heightened support for regulatory compliance and data security highlight one of the company's main service pillars: building trust. This is a key requirement to forging meaningful connections between businesses and customers in today's digital and AI-driven era.

About SMS Magic and Conversive

SMS Magic and the Conversive platform offer powerful messaging solutions that enable better business conversations across multiple channels including text messaging, WhatsApp, and Facebook Messenger. Each platform integrates with customer data and CRM solutions including Salesforce, Zoho and HubSpot to deliver consensual, compliant business-to-person messaging for high-stakes conversations and trusted customer engagement at scale.

Visit SMS-Magic.com and beconversive.com to learn more.

