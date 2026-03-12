SMS Welcomes Henrik Nielsen as Chief Financial Officer

Henrik Brings Deep Financial Leadership Experience Scaling Global Industrial and Services Businesses

PORTAGE, Ind., March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SMS, a leading provider of steel mill services and portfolio company of FalconPoint Partners, today announced the appointment of Henrik Nielsen as Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. Mr. Nielsen brings more than 25 years of global financial leadership experience across industrial, logistics, and services businesses, with a strong track record of supporting growth, operational scale, and value creation at both public and private equity-backed companies.

"Henrik is absolutely the right person to lead SMS's finance organization at this stage of our growth," said Jeremy Kirchin, CEO of SMS. "His in-depth knowledge of working, developing, and leading high-performing teams internationally, combined with a demonstrated ability to build strong financial infrastructure in high-growth companies, will be invaluable as SMS continues to scale. Henrik's leadership will be critical in strengthening our financial operations and positioning SMS for long-term success."

Most recently, Mr. Nielsen served as Chief Financial Officer of the Americas at WSAudiology, a global hearing healthcare company where he oversaw the region's finance division and partnered closely with senior leadership on strategic and operational initiatives. At SMS, Mr. Nielsen will be responsible for guiding all aspects of the company's financial strategy while partnering with the executive team and board of directors as the business executes on its strategic growth plan and operational improvement initiatives.

Prior to WSAudiology, Mr. Nielsen was Chief Financial Officer, North America, at Scan Global Logistics, where he supported the business through a period of robust growth. Earlier in his career, he served as Chief Financial Officer at LogPoint A/S, and held a range of senior finance leadership roles at ISS Facility Services, including Regional CFO positions across North America, Latin America, and EMEA.

"Henrik has successfully navigated complex, high-growth environments and has a proven ability to align financial strategy with core business objectives," added Andrew Singer, Partner at FalconPoint Partners. "We are excited to welcome him to the team and confident that he will be a valuable partner to Jeremy and the SMS team."

"I'm impressed with SMS's commitment to operational excellence and its ability to deliver exceptional customer service," said Henrik Nielsen. "The foundation here is strong, and I see tremendous opportunity to build on that momentum. I look forward to partnering with the leadership team and our partners at FalconPoint to drive continued growth and enhance value for our customers and stakeholders."

Since its inception, SMS has been anchored by its long-term customer relationships, leveraging innovative technology and best-in-class equipment and asset management programs to deliver reliability, efficiency, and productivity across a full range of services.

About SMS

SMS is a leading provider of a comprehensive suite of outsourced steel mill services, including site environmental services, scrap and slag management, raw materials handling and processing, and slag handling and treatment in the United States, Europe, and South America. SMS also provides marine vessel decommissioning services to the United States Maritime Administration along with other commercial maritime companies. For more information, visit smsmill.com.

About FalconPoint Partners

FalconPoint is a private equity firm that invests in North American mid-market companies in the business services and industrial sectors. The firm leverages a network of relationships and a partnership-oriented approach to identify and execute on transformative growth opportunities at companies that provide mission-critical products and services. For more information, please visit www.falconpointpartners.com.

