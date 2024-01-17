SMT Corp announces the expansion of its electrical testing services to include MIL-STD-750 and MIL-STD-883 testing methods

News provided by

SMT Corp

17 Jan, 2024, 14:09 ET

SANDY HOOK, Conn., Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SMT Corp, the industry leader in counterfeit EEE components mitigation, a Certify Holdings Company, announced the expansion of its electrical testing services to include MIL-STD-750 and MIL-STD-883 testing methods. Michael Schwarm, Chief Growth Officer, commented that "the ability to support our customers with additional electrical testing solutions builds upon our world-class electrical testing capabilities used for electronic parts authentication, and remarked and cloned parts identification." The additional testing services enable component characterization and up-screening in accordance with MIL-PRF-19500, MIL-PRF-38534, and MIL-PRF-38535. Dr. Nicholas Williams, Director of SMTC Labs, stated, "our continued investment in equipment, processes, and training demonstrates our commitment to be the world leader in advanced electronics parts testing, validation, and qualification." The additional testing services will be available starting in Q1 of 2024.

About SMT Corp

SMT Corp is the industry leader for sourcing & authentication of DMSMS and hard-to-find electronic components, electrical testing services, and inventory management solutions. SMT Corp is a highly accredited and recognized expert with full on-site sourcing (AS6081), authentication (AS6171), and electrical testing to mitigate the risk of counterfeit, cloned, altered and substandard products from entering the critical infrastructure supply chain. https://smtcorp.com/

About Certify Holdings 

Certify Holdings is a full lifecycle strategic partner for the defense and aerospace market, and other markets requiring high reliability electronic solutions.   Certify Holdings supports our customers through the early project design stage with design-in support leveraging a wide range of Hi-Rel and RF electronic modules and components, throughout production with sourcing and distribution services, and into obsolescence / end of life with sourcing and authentication of hard-to-find electronics.   Throughout the project lifecycle, Certify Holdings supports our customers with test solutions and services. https://certifyholdings.com/

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2319582/SMT_Corp_Logo.jpg

SOURCE SMT Corp

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.