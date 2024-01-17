SMT Corp announces the expansion of its electrical testing services to include MIL-STD-750 and MIL-STD-883 testing methods

SANDY HOOK, Conn., Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SMT Corp, the industry leader in counterfeit EEE components mitigation, a Certify Holdings Company, announced the expansion of its electrical testing services to include MIL-STD-750 and MIL-STD-883 testing methods. Michael Schwarm, Chief Growth Officer, commented that "the ability to support our customers with additional electrical testing solutions builds upon our world-class electrical testing capabilities used for electronic parts authentication, and remarked and cloned parts identification." The additional testing services enable component characterization and up-screening in accordance with MIL-PRF-19500, MIL-PRF-38534, and MIL-PRF-38535. Dr. Nicholas Williams, Director of SMTC Labs, stated, "our continued investment in equipment, processes, and training demonstrates our commitment to be the world leader in advanced electronics parts testing, validation, and qualification." The additional testing services will be available starting in Q1 of 2024.

About SMT Corp

SMT Corp is the industry leader for sourcing & authentication of DMSMS and hard-to-find electronic components, electrical testing services, and inventory management solutions. SMT Corp is a highly accredited and recognized expert with full on-site sourcing (AS6081), authentication (AS6171), and electrical testing to mitigate the risk of counterfeit, cloned, altered and substandard products from entering the critical infrastructure supply chain. https://smtcorp.com/

About Certify Holdings

Certify Holdings is a full lifecycle strategic partner for the defense and aerospace market, and other markets requiring high reliability electronic solutions. Certify Holdings supports our customers through the early project design stage with design-in support leveraging a wide range of Hi-Rel and RF electronic modules and components, throughout production with sourcing and distribution services, and into obsolescence / end of life with sourcing and authentication of hard-to-find electronics. Throughout the project lifecycle, Certify Holdings supports our customers with test solutions and services. https://certifyholdings.com/

