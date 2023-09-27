SMT Placement Equipment Market size to increase by USD 905.05 million between 2022 to 2027, Amistar Automation Inc., ASMPT Ltd., Autotronik SMT GmbH, and more among key companies - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The SMT placement equipment market size is expected to grow by USD 905.05 million from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 7.21% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The surge in demand for PCBs is notably driving the SMT placement equipment market. However, factors such as the high cost of deployment may impede market growth. The market is segmented by End-user (Consumer electronics, Automotive, Telecom, and Others), Type (High-speed and Medium-speed), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America). We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the SMT placement equipment market including Amistar Automation Inc., ASMPT Ltd., Autotronik SMT GmbH, Beijing Torch Co. Ltd., DDM Novastar Inc., Europlacer Ltd., FRITSCH GmBH, FUJI Corp., Hanwha Corp., Juki Corp., Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc., Mirae Corp., Mycronic AB, Nordson Corp., Panasonic Holdings Corp., SMTnet, SumiLax SMT Technologies Pvt Ltd, Universal Instruments Corp., Versatec LLC, and Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request Free Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global SMT Placement Equipment Market 2023-2027

SMT Placement Equipment Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis

ASMPT Ltd.: The company offers SMT placement equipment through its division ASMPT SMT Solutions. This report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now for detailed company information

SMT Placement Equipment Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

End-user

The consumer electronics segment contributes the largest share of the market. A large number of end-users in the consumer electronics industry are expected to adopt SMT placement equipment, with the rise in the use of substrate-like PCBs. Furthermore, government organizations should opt for LED lighting in public places and government offices, and thus, given such developments, the SMT placement equipment market players are also focusing on improving their capabilities. Hence, such factors drive the growth of the consumer electronics segment of the SMT placement equipment market during the forecast period.

Other segments include type (high-speed and medium-speed).

Geography

APAC will account for 48% of the global market growth. The growth of this region is attributed to factors such as governments' focus on technological advances with regard to information and communication technology (ICT) and digital connectivity. However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. China and Japan are the key countries for the SMT placement equipment market in APAC.

Other regions include Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View Free PDF Sample Report

SMT Placement Equipment Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

Historic Market Size 2017-2021

CAGR of the market during 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist SMT placement equipment market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the SMT placement equipment market size and its contribution to the parent market

Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the SMT placement equipment market

Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies

Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of SMT placement equipment market companies

SMT Placement Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.21% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 905.05 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.23 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 48% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Amistar Automation Inc., ASMPT Ltd., Autotronik SMT GmbH, Beijing Torch Co. Ltd., DDM Novastar Inc., Europlacer Ltd., FRITSCH GmBH, FUJI Corp., Hanwha Corp., Juki Corp., Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc., Mirae Corp., Mycronic AB, Nordson Corp., Panasonic Holdings Corp., SMTnet, SumiLax SMT Technologies Pvt Ltd, Universal Instruments Corp., Versatec LLC, and Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

