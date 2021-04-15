SMT Placement Equipment Market to Grow by USD 627.46 Million During 2021-2025|Key Vendor Insights and Forecasts|Technavio

Make confident decisions using our benchmarks and analysis.

Download Free Sample Report in Minutes

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "SMT Placement Equipment Market Analysis Report by End-user (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Telecom, and Others) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales and supply functions.

More Details: https://www.technavio.com/report/report/smt-placement-equipment-market-industry-analysis

The SMT placement equipment market is driven by the surge in demand for PCBs. In addition, the shift toward flexible and responsive manufacturing methods is anticipated to boost the growth of the SMT placement equipment market.

PCB forms the core of every electronic device since it provides an electrically conductive path for several components. As the demand for PCBs increases, EMS providers are expected to invest significantly in SMT equipment. Due to the growing demand for low-power and high-performance semiconductors, vendors are trying to reduce the size of semiconductor nodes to achieve higher performance, higher scalability, and lower production costs. Manufacturers are implementing different technologies such as FinFET and FD-SOI to carry on the production of PCBs based on lower technology nodes. As a result, there will be a surge in demand for SMT placement equipment to place components on PCBs without overlaps and loose connections during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five SMT Placement Equipment Companies:

ASM Pacific Technology Ltd.



ASM Pacific Technology Ltd offers products such as SIPLACE S Series, SIPLACE SX Series, and other SMT placement equipment products.

Beijing Torch



Beijing Torch offers a six-head small high-speed visual pack and place machine M6, Automatic solder paste jet printing machine P1 and other SMT placement equipment products.

Blakell Europlacer Ltd.



Blakell Europlacer Ltd. offers products such as iineo+, atom, and other SMT placement equipment products.

FRITSCH GmBH



FRITSCH GmBH offers Manual stencil printers such as printALL005L, printALL005, and other SMT placement equipment products.

FUJI Corp.

FUJI Corp. offers FUJI Smart Factory Platform NXTR, NXTR PM, and other SMT placement equipment products.

SMT Placement Equipment Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD million, 2020-2025)

Consumer electronics - size and forecast 2020-2025

Automotive - size and forecast 2020-2025

Telecom - size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - size and forecast 2020-2025

SMT Placement Equipment Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD million, 2020-2025)

APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

Are you a start-up willing to make it big in the business? Grab an exclusive Report

Related Reports on Information Technology Include:

Global Radiation Detection and Monitoring Equipment Market- The radiation detection and monitoring equipment market is segmented by product (dosimeters, area monitors, survey meters, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). Download FREE Sample Report

Global Internet Protocol (IP) Camera Market- The internet protocol (IP) camera market is segmented by connectivity (centralized IP camera arrangement and decentralized IP camera arrangement) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). Download FREE Sample Report

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Report Page: https://www.technavio.com/report/smt-placement-equipment-market-industry-analysis

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

http://www.technavio.com/

