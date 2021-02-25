SMU Cox Dallas 100™ Names CRITICALSTART One of the Fastest Growing Privately Held Companies in Dallas Area

PLANO, Texas, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CRITICALSTART, a leading cybersecurity provider of Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services, is one of 100 companies from the Dallas area selected for the coveted Dallas 100.The Dallas 100 competition annually recognizes the ascension of privately held companies in Dallas and surrounding cities. This year's list marks the 30th anniversary of the competition.

"We are proud to call the Dallas Metro Area home, and we are thankful to the panel for including us in the thirtieth edition of this prestigious listing," said Rob Davis, CEO and founder of CRITICALSTART. "As we continue our growth trajectory in the years ahead, we look forward to solidifying our spot as leaders in the Dallas area business community."

CRITICALSTART earned the 13th spot on the list after achieving a compound annual growth rate of more than 35-percent. The organization's steep and continuous growth has made it a leader in MDR solutions for companies not just in Texas, but across the United States.

The Caruth Institute for Entrepreneurship annually ranks the area's top 100 privately held companies based on percentage growth and absolute dollar growth over the previous three years, emphasizing their economic contributions to the Dallas economy.

"This year's 100 companies created almost 6,000 jobs between them—about 600 jobs per company," said Simon Mak, executive director of the Caruth Institute of Entrepreneurship. "Quite simply, these entrepreneurial companies are growth engines for DFW, creating thousands of jobs and pumping hundreds of millions of dollars into our economy year after year. That's exactly why we started this annual event 30 years ago: to call attention to the critical impact the entrepreneurial spirit makes on the Dallas economy."

