Smucker's Exterior & Remodeling Named to Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Privately Held US Companies

Amish Contractor has leveraged online presence to fuel growth during the pandemic.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Smucker's Exterior & Remodeling, an Amish-owned exterior construction company located in rural Lancaster County, Pennsylvania has been named to Inc. Magazine's 2022 Inc. 5000 List of fastest-growing privately owned companies in the United States. Smucker's was ranked #2,865 on the list with a three-year revenue growth rate of 191% for the period from 2018-2021.

New roof and new siding construction project

Brothers and joint company owners Dave and Allen Smucker have worked hard over the years to achieve the growth they have experienced. Combining more than 20 years of construction expertise has allowed them to offer the highest quality service to their customers. From residential and commercial roofing services to siding installation and exterior door replacement, Smucker's Exterior meets many needs in the category of exterior construction and remodeling.

When speaking about 2020 and the challenges that most were facing Dave noted that some of their success, even during the shutdowns, was due to having solid operation systems in place and the right employees to keep the crews moving forward. He also touched on being considered an essential business and how that allowed them to operate when many other companies could not.

Another factor of Smucker's growth has been having the right business mentors guiding their actions and decisions. Dave referenced their business coach and said much of their success and clarity has come through working with him. Dave and Allen are very grateful as they feel like the right people are speaking into their company's operation.

When asked what the future holds for Smucker's Exterior & Remodeling Dave stated that, "Our goal is grow the company by 50% year over year." Dave also made it clear that being able to add good employees that are providing a high standard of customer service has felt really good. The employees on the construction crews are certainly a strong factor contributing to the growth of Smucker's Exterior & Remodeling.

About Smucker's Exterior & Remodeling

Smucker's Exterior & Remodeling is an Amish construction company based out of Lancaster County, PA. Smucker's has expanded their service areas significantly over the past few years and now serves Chester and Berks counties as well. They offer high-end residential roofing services, commercial roof re-coating, siding installation and stucco remediation, as well as window and door replacement. They offer their experienced construction services to Lancaster, Chester, and Berks counties in Pennsylvania. For more information, visit www.smuckerexteriors.com .

Contact:

Dave Smucker

Business Owner

717-355-9368

[email protected]

SOURCE Smucker's Exterior & Remodeling