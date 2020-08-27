SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SmugMug and Pixsy today announced a strategic partnership to provide their growing community of photographers with all the assistance they need in finding where and how their images are being used online. With this new partnership, SmugMug members will be able to instantly protect their entire collection of photos with a one-click integration, as well as utilize all the different tools Pixsy has to offer to monitor photos, prevent and fight against unlicensed use and copyright infringement.

SmugMug and Pixsy partner to protect the rights of photographers

Both Pixsy and SmugMug believe in protecting the value of creativity and hard work by putting the power in the hands of the creator. SmugMug is a market-leading platform for photographers to share, protect, store, and sell their photos, allowing photographers to promote their work through photo galleries and portfolio websites, as well as safely share and license their photos.

"Pixsy is the ideal partner for our members to monitor and protect their photo's copyrights around the globe, and we believe this integration and partnership will put photographers in control of those rights," says Burke Culligan, VP of Product at Smugmug.

"At Pixsy, we believe that the enforcement of legal rights should not be reserved for the few, but accessible to any artist in need of support. Since our inception in 2014, we have kept to this belief, and to date, we have tackled over 100,000 copyright infringement cases across the globe. Each day, we monitor and protect over 100 million images for our 80,000 members," says Kain Jones, CEO at Pixsy. "Over time we have built and refined a range of services to help equip creatives with the tools to recover lost licensing revenue and damages, including our extensive network of international law partners and integration with the US Copyright Office."

Professional photographers spend countless hours editing, publishing, and promoting their work. Tackling image theft is another hurdle for creatives trying to make a living in the digital age. SmugMug members can now utilize Pixsy's suite of tools to better protect the value and integrity of their work online. Photos they upload to SmugMug will automatically be synced to Pixsy once they activate the connection for monitoring and copyright protection. SmugMug members can enjoy an exclusive benefit plan at Pixsy, which includes:

2,000 images monitored

Intuitive dashboards and alerts for new matches

10 takedown notices

Unlimited case submissions

Savings of $234 per year

2020 has unfortunately been a tough year for those working in creative industries, which is why it's more important than ever that artists get properly compensated for the work they produce. Both SmugMug and Pixsy are proud to continue to fight for the rights of artists and photographers.

About SmugMug:

Photographers across the globe trust SmugMug with more than just their photos. They trust SmugMug with their memories, their passion, and their businesses SmugMug is the safe, beautiful home for billions of photos, providing photographers--from amateur to Professional--a safe place to store, share, and sell high-quality photos.

www.smugmug.com

About Pixsy:

Founded by photographers in 2014 to fight for the rights of artists and photographers, Pixsy is an award-winning legal-tech service for online image protection and copyright enforcement. Actively protecting the images of photographers, agencies, artists, and illustrators, their pioneering AI-powered solution has uncovered more than 300 million matches. This 24/7 image monitoring solution is coupled with an expert case resolution service that recovers lost revenue for creatives. Pixsy partners with 26 law firms across the world and has handled 100,000 copyright infringement cases.

www.pixsy.com

Contacts:

SmugMug

Christine Fradenburg

[email protected]

Pixsy

Rebecca Burgess

323-284-9404

[email protected]

SOURCE Pixsy Inc

