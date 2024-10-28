SmugMug Launches Groundbreaking iOS Update, Empowering Photographers with Apple Shortcuts Integration

Revolutionizing photography workflows with custom automation and preparing for the next era of Apple Intelligence.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SmugMug, the premier platform for professional photographers, today announces a game-changing update to its iOS app, integrating full support for Apple's Shortcuts compatible with the upcoming iOS 18.1 release featuring Apple Intelligence and prior iOS versions. This update enables photographers to automate tasks, streamline workflows, and even control their creative processes hands-free using Siri, marking a significant leap forward in mobile photography management.

Unlocking a New Era of Photography with Custom Workflows

With this new update, SmugMug users can now build personalized, automated workflows via Apple's Shortcuts app—allowing photographers to execute repetitive tasks in just a tap or voice command. Whether it's uploading a series of photos, creating and organizing galleries, or managing large folders of images, the new Shortcuts integration brings powerful automation directly to the photographer's fingertips.

"This update marks an exciting leap forward for our users," said Cosmo Rahn, GM of SmugMug. "By integrating with Apple's Shortcuts, we're empowering photographers to focus more on what they love to do and less on the tedious tasks behind the scenes. It's all about freeing up time for creativity and growing their business."

Key Features of the SmugMug Shortcuts Integration:

Custom Workflows: Users can build their own Shortcuts to automate tasks like uploading media, organizing galleries, and managing folders.

Seamless Compatibility: SmugMug's integration works harmoniously with other apps and Apple's built-in actions, enabling a smooth experience across iOS.

Pre-Populated App Shortcuts: Users can start quickly with pre-designed shortcuts that streamline common photography tasks.

Siri Activation: Photographers can execute their custom workflows hands-free, with simple Siri voice commands.

Preparing for Apple Intelligence and the Future of AI-Influenced Photography

Looking ahead, SmugMug is poised to harness the power of Apple Intelligence, a transformative feature launching with iOS 18.1. Apple Intelligence will take automation to new heights by using AI-driven insights to streamline tasks even further, allowing photographers to anticipate what they'll need before they even ask.

As one of the first photography platforms ready to embrace Apple Intelligence, SmugMug ensures its users will be among the first to benefit from AI-powered suggestions and enhanced Siri functionality, making photography workflows smarter and more responsive to individual needs.

"With Apple Intelligence on the horizon, we're setting the stage for even more powerful, intuitive tools," added Rahn. "SmugMug users will be at the forefront of this technological revolution, leveraging AI to elevate their photography and manage their media like never before."

Experience the Future of Photography with SmugMug's iOS App

SmugMug's latest iOS app update is available now on the App Store, with full support for iOS 18.1 coming soon. To learn more about how SmugMug is helping photographers automate their workflows, or to schedule a demo, please contact [email protected].

About SmugMug

For over 20 years, photographers around the globe have trusted SmugMug with more than their photos--they trust us with the memories they capture, their passion for the craft, and the success of their businesses. We provide working photographers the means to manage, showcase, and sell their photos through secure, customizable galleries and seamless e-commerce solutions. Together with Flickr and This Week in Photo, we are committed to continually thrilling our customers and building a better world through the power of photography.

