Smule and Nebula Apps Partnered to Make the Beginning of 2023 More Inspiring

KYIV, Ukraine, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The most downloaded singing app of all time globally, Smule, and one of the global most popular astrology platforms, Nebula, have partnered to create an astro-playlist inspired by a horoscope for each zodiac sign for 2023. It is available for free on the Smule app from January 20 to February 20. The main idea of this partnership is to help people tune into the new year's energy, get inspiration, and encourage creativity and fun.

Each song in the playlist was selected based on the main energies that 2023 may bring for the particular sign. For example, for Libras, 2023 is going to be all about setting healthy boundaries and expressing themselves in the way they exactly desire. So the song for them is "I Want To Break Free" by Queen. Even though, in the original idea, the song has a romantic context, in general, it strongly expresses the energy of freedom.

"Music shapes our lives, fostering connection, shared experiences and self-expression," said Smule President Bill Bradford. "The stars aligned with this Nebula partnership, combining the power of song with astrology's unique ability to spark self-discovery and reflection. Together, we're providing our community with an opportunity to experience music in a new, personal way, and inspiring creativity and togetherness in the new year."

"Astrology inspires, helps tune into the right energy, and hears true emotions for dozens of people globally. And we are really happy that we partnered with Smule for this project, as their app and singing are all about inspiration, expressing yourself, and releasing and filling with good energy. Also, I do love the idea of creative collaborations between brands, as they always bring some extra value to the audience and help to see some new angles of content creation for teams," says Alex Fedorov, CEO & Founder of OBRIO product company that creates the Nebula app.

The basis of the playlist is made up of well-known hits, like "What a Wonderful World" by Louis Armstrong, "We Found Love" by Rihanna, and "My Heart Will Go On" by Celine Dion. Also, there are songs from cartoons and movies in the playlist.

Smule – is the most downloaded singing app of all time globally. They have more than 10 million songs on the platform and have hosted over 1,000 of the world's most popular recording artists, like Dua Lipa, Luis Fonsi, Ed Sheeran, and Jessie J.

Nebula – is a global multifunctional platform for astrology lovers created to inspire people to find their way to happiness. 300 thousand people use it every day. It is founded by the Ukrainian IT company OBRIO .

Please, find the visuals here .

Feel free to contact us:

Lera Salivanchuk, Head of Communications at Nebula:

+380684806298

[email protected]

https://twitter.com/Leraaaaa_s

SOURCE Nebula: Horoscope & Astrology App